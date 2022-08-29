Enigma Gaming vs Reckoning Esports at Skyesports Valorant Pro Invitational 2.0: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The Skyesports Valorant Pro Invitational 2.0 is slowly heading towards closure, with plans to crown the best-performing team tomorrow. While Velocity Gaming has already secured its spot as one of the contenders for the grand final, Enigma Gaming and Reckoning Esports will battle each other today for a chance to grab the other slot.

The tournament started with 12 teams facing each other in the group stages, allowing eight teams to pass on to the playoffs. This stage commenced on August 24, pitching eight sides in a double-elimination bracket format.

After numerous nail-biting quarterfinal and semifinal matches, only three teams remain in the competition.

Today’s series will be a lower final faceoff, and the winner will head to the grand final against Velocity Gaming. The lower final should be a treat as two of the best Valorant rosters from India battle for a ticket to the final.

Enigma Gaming vs. Reckoning Esports: Who will win lower final in Skyesports Valorant Pro Invitational 2.0?

As fans know, both rosters are capable of wonders. While Enigma Gaming has consistently amazed fans with its comebacks, Reckoning Esports has fought its way to the top of several tournaments.

Reckoning Esports initially defeated Revenant Esports in the upper quarterfinals but lost to Velocity Gaming in the upper semifinal match. This pushed Reckoning to the lower bracket, but the Rio-led team defeated LFO and Medal Esports to remain in the competition.

On the other hand, Enigma Gaming remained undefeated until the upper semifinal match against Velocity Gaming, where the latter overpowered the Antidote-led team. Thus, Enigma found themselves seeding to the lower bracket, fortunately, left with one last chance to be a part of the grand final.

Predictions

Considering their recent form, both Enigma and Reckoning have the potential to overpower one another. Then again, the match cannot favor both teams at the same time.

Enigma Gaming has been known to make astonishing comebacks and put up a difficult fight against the best Valorant teams. Its roster is also very experienced, having featured against international teams. Considering Enigma’s consistency in past tournaments, the team holds a slight edge over Reckoning Esports.

However, Reckoning Esports has displayed tremendous potential in the Skyesports Valorant Pro Invitational 2.0 and is expected to unleash its deadly, unpredictable playstyle.

Head-to-head

Enigma Gaming has faced Reckoning Esports eight times, clearly gaining the upper hand in most matchups. Considering the lopsided head-to-head of six wins for the former, the odds favor them.

Head-to-head between Enigma Gaming and Reckoning Esports (Image via vlr.gg)

Recent results

The recent results for both teams seem equally good, having lost to Velocity Gaming and reached the lower bracket. They have won four of their last five games.

Recent results of both teams (Image via vlr.gg)

Then again, Enigma Gaming won the TEC Challengers Series 8 a couple of weeks back. Reckoning Esports wasn’t able to qualify for this LAN event.

Potential lineups

Reckoning Esports

Jay “BADlove” Patil

Patil Saksham “Deadly10” Aurangabadkar

Aurangabadkar Aditya “Pixelzz” Gulhane

Gulhane Atharv “Rio” Ahire

Ahire Harsh “Harshh” Arora

Arora Gaurav “CrosshaiR” Chabukswar

Enigma Gaming

Sabyasachi “Antidote” Bose

Bose Karan “Excali” Mhaswadkar

Mhaswadkar Tejas “Rexy” Kotian

Kotian Rishi “RvK” Vijayakumar

Vijayakumar Akram “rawfiul” Virani

Where to watch

The Skyesports Valorant Pro Invitational 2.0 playoffs will be streamed live on YouTube and Rooter. Today’s match is expected to start at 1 pm IST.

