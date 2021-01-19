ESPL PowerUp Valorant India's main event will feature underrated upcoming stars of the country 

Team Tamilas, TempesT, Biriyani Power, and Team Salty have managed to seal spots for the ESPL India Valorant PowerUp series after winning the Quarter Final matches of the second Qualifier.

Four more teams have now qualified for the main event of the ESPL PowerUp series from Qualifier #2. The previous Qualifier featured some of the best Valorant teams in the country, who have already been qualified for the main event.

The current qualified teams are as follows:

XTZ Esports

Reckoning Esports

Global Esports

GodLike Esports

Team Tamilas

Biriyani Power

Team Salty

TempesT

How do these four new Valorant teams stand as contenders for the title?

Team Tamilas, champions of TEC Valorant Challenger Series #3, are now among the six teams to have qualified for the ESPL India PowerUp main event. The team managed to beat Team Fangs with a scoreline of 2-1 in a BO3 Quarter Finals match. Team Tamilas look very promising and are one of the strongest contenders for the title.

An underdog team known as TempesT also got a ticket for the same. This new team had also taken part in TEC Challenger Series 5 but could not get past Round 2. However, after the furious and resilient win against Kerala Esports ASES, one can expect a good fight from this side.

It's interesting to see that Team Salty, a new team in the scene, fearlessly beat AtmosFear to qualify for the main event. AtmosFear has been active in the TEC Challenger Series for a long time.

Team Salty's Duelist Thanos is a player to look out for in this series. Team Salty tried their best in the first ESPL Valorant Qualifier but failed to qualify. However, they have achieved what they wanted. It would be interesting to see how they perform against the powerful names.

Biriyani Power is another strong upcoming Valorant team on the list, who has also participated in the latest TEC Challenger Series. Their result in the TEC series wasn't pleasant. However, they did qualify for the main event of ESPL PowerUp. Dubmania, the Raze main of the team, who also likes using the Operator, is a player to look out for in this Valorant team.

While these four teams might have qualified for the main event via Qualifier #2, their journey in the series has not ended yet. The Semi-Finals of the Qualifier commences today, and these four teams will compete among themselves to get a taste of the main event.

Two more Qualifiers will be held before heading towards the main event consisting of group stages. The vast qualifier process will not only help these new teams to rise up and showcase their talents but will also give them time to prepare to battle against the best of the best in the country.