ethos Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

With Valorant’s widespread popularity, gamers were introduced to a brand new professional scene in 2020. This also brought forth a list of talented content creators.

Most users now look up to their streamers or professional players of choice and hope to replicate their settings to emulate the same results.

Alan “ethos” Ruan is a player for Skwirel Warriers and a content creator for NRG Esports. He is a popular streamer and content creator known for his god-like mechanical skills and overflowing enthusiasm to play Yoru in Valorant.

Fans are keen to learn more about his in-game settings. After all, ethos is a source of inspiration for many Valorant players who watch his content daily.

Everything to know about ethos’ Valorant settings

With half a million subscribers on YouTube and widespread popularity gained on Twitch, ethos has been a consistent content creator and streamer for a long time. His experience in competitive titles, specifically Riot’s tactical shooter, is much higher than many industry streamers.

Lately, he has been known to be a Yoru enthusiast. Although the Agent is amongst the least preferred characters, ethos is much more inclined towards playing the drifter for neat clips.

Through his content, he has guided the Valorant community with videos that help players grow their skills in the long run. His guide videos are educative and land to the point without any drag.

Undoubtedly, gamers inspired by his content are interested in knowing his settings. After all, he is considered to be one of the best.

Mentioned below are ethos’ complete Valorant settings with some more information regarding his setup.

Mouse

DPI : 400

: 400 Sensitivity :0.69

:0.69 Zoom Sensitivity :0.69

:0.69 eDPI : 276

: 276 Polling Rate : 1000

: 1000 Raw Input Buffer : On

: On Windows Sensitivity: 6

Crosshair

Primary

Color : Cyan

: Cyan Outlines : Off

: Off Outline Opacity : 0

: 0 Outline Thickness : 0

: 0 Center Dot : Off

: Off Center Dot Opacity : 0

: 0 Center Dot Thickness: 0

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines : On

: On Inner Line Opacity : 1

: 1 Inner Line Length : 1

: 1 Inner Line Thickness : 6

: 6 Inner Line Offset : 3

: 3 Movement Error : Off

: Off Movement Error Multiplier : 0

: 0 Firing Error : Off

: Off Firing Error: 0

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines : Off

: Off Outer Line Opacity : 0

: 0 Outer Line Length : 0

: 0 Outer Line Thickness : 0

: 0 Outer Line Offset : 0

: 0 Movement Error : Off

: Off Movement Error Multiplier : 0

: 0 Firing Error : Off

: Off Firing Error Multiplier: 0

Keybinds

Walk : L-Shift

: L-Shift Crouch : L-Ctrl

: L-Ctrl Jump : Space Bar / Mouse Wheel Up

: Space Bar / Mouse Wheel Up Use Object: E

Equip Primary Weapon : 1

: 1 Equip Secondary Weapon : 2

: 2 Equip Melee Weapon : 3

: 3 Equip Spike : 5

: 5 Use/Equip Ability 1 : Q

: Q Use/Equip Ability 2 : V

: V Use/Equip Ability : C

: C Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate : Rotate

: Rotate Fixed Orientation : Based on Side

: Based on Side Keep Player Centered : On

: On Minimap Size : 1.1

: 1.1 Minimap Zoom : 0.699

: 0.699 Minimap Vision Cones : On

: On Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution : 1920*1080

: 1920*1080 Aspect Ratio : 16:9

: 16:9 Aspect Ratio Method : Letterbox

: Letterbox Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering : On

: On Material Quality : Low

: Low Texture Quality : Low

: Low Detail Quality : Low

: Low UI Quality : Low

: Low Vignette : Off

: Off VSync : Off

: Off Anti-Aliasing : 2x MSAA

: 2x MSAA Anisotropic Filtering : 4x

: 4x Improve Clarity : Off

: Off Experimental Sharpening : Off

: Off Bloom : Off

: Off Distortion : Off

: Off Cast Shadows: Off

Equipment

Peripherals

Mouse : Logitech G Pro X Superlight White

: Logitech G Pro X Superlight White Headset : HyperX Cloud II

: HyperX Cloud II Keyboard : Custom Keyboard (Unknown)

: Custom Keyboard (Unknown) Mousepad: VAXEE PA ZYGEN

Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546

PC specifications

CPU : AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X GPU : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090

: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Motherboard: Asus Rog Crosshair Viii Hero

Mentioned above are every single in-game setting ethos currently uses in Valorant. The list also includes some known information about his PC setup, according to the prosettings website.

