ethos Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

With Valorant’s widespread popularity, gamers were introduced to a brand new professional scene in 2020. This also brought forth a list of talented content creators.
Most users now look up to their streamers or professional players of choice and hope to replicate their settings to emulate the same results.
Alan “ethos” Ruan is a player for Skwirel Warriers and a content creator for NRG Esports. He is a popular streamer and content creator known for his god-like mechanical skills and overflowing enthusiasm to play Yoru in Valorant.
Fans are keen to learn more about his in-game settings. After all, ethos is a source of inspiration for many Valorant players who watch his content daily.
Everything to know about ethos’ Valorant settings
With half a million subscribers on YouTube and widespread popularity gained on Twitch, ethos has been a consistent content creator and streamer for a long time. His experience in competitive titles, specifically Riot’s tactical shooter, is much higher than many industry streamers.
Lately, he has been known to be a Yoru enthusiast. Although the Agent is amongst the least preferred characters, ethos is much more inclined towards playing the drifter for neat clips.
Through his content, he has guided the Valorant community with videos that help players grow their skills in the long run. His guide videos are educative and land to the point without any drag.
Undoubtedly, gamers inspired by his content are interested in knowing his settings. After all, he is considered to be one of the best.
Mentioned below are ethos’ complete Valorant settings with some more information regarding his setup.
Mouse
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity:0.69
- Zoom Sensitivity:0.69
- eDPI: 276
- Polling Rate: 1000
- Raw Input Buffer: On
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Cyan
- Outlines: Off
- Outline Opacity: 0
- Outline Thickness: 0
- Center Dot: Off
- Center Dot Opacity: 0
- Center Dot Thickness: 0
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 1
- Inner Line Thickness: 6
- Inner Line Offset: 3
- Movement Error: Off
- Movement Error Multiplier: 0
- Firing Error: Off
- Firing Error: 0
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Outer Line Opacity: 0
- Outer Line Length: 0
- Outer Line Thickness: 0
- Outer Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Movement Error Multiplier: 0
- Firing Error: Off
- Firing Error Multiplier: 0
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar / Mouse Wheel Up
- Use Object: E
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 5
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 2: V
- Use/Equip Ability: C
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based on Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.699
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920*1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: 2x MSAA
- Anisotropic Filtering: 4x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Equipment
Peripherals
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight White
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
- Keyboard: Custom Keyboard (Unknown)
- Mousepad: VAXEE PA ZYGEN
Gear
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546
PC specifications
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
- Motherboard: Asus Rog Crosshair Viii Hero
Mentioned above are every single in-game setting ethos currently uses in Valorant. The list also includes some known information about his PC setup, according to the prosettings website.