Paper Rex vs. FunPlus Phoenix: VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Grand Final prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

It is the final match day of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen, and fans will get to see a new champion tonight.

Starting with the twelve best teams around the globe, only two teams remain in the competition. Paper Rex and FunPlus Phoenix have made their way through to the end and will face each other tonight in the Grand Finals. The winner will lift the trophy tonight and will be the first team to do so in front of a live audience.

It is also the first Grand Final appearance for either of these sides in any international Valorant LAN event.

Paper Rex vs. FunPlus Phoenix: Who will be the champion of the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen?

After an ecstatic showing at the previous VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik, Paper Rex came to the Copenhagen Masters with some extra firepower. The team has won all three games so far and became the first Asian team to reach the Grand Finals. The APAC champion defeated Guild Esports, Fnatic, and OpTic Gaming in this competition.

Meanwhile, FunPlus Phoenix lost the first game of the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Playoffs to Fnatic. However, the team worked on their mistakes and made it to the Grand Final via the Lower Bracket. The team eliminated the defending champion OpTic Gaming and reached the Grand Final in their first international appearance.

Paper Rex and FunPlus Phoenix will play a best-of-five series tonight at the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Grand Final. The winner will lift the trophy and will be the world champion for the first time.

Prediction

Considering the current form of both sides, it is quite tough to predict a clear winner. However, many pundits believe Paper Rex will win the series tonight after seeing their dominant performance in this competition against the EMEA and North American teams.

In this competition, the APAC champion has already defeated two other EMEA teams (Guild Esports and Fnatic). The team will definitely try to take down another EMEA side tonight with their highly aggressive playstyle.

However, FunPlus Phoenix has been excellent since SUYGETSU's return to the squad. The team is renowned for being unpredictable, with very flexible players. They change their compositions regularly depending on their opponent, which could also help them surprise Paper Rex tonight.

Head-to-head

The two teams have not faced each other in any official event so far. This will be their first face-to-face battle, and both teams will try their best to win the game and make history tonight.

Recent results

Paper Rex has an ongoing 11-game win streak ahead of the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Grand Final tonight. On the other hand, FunPlus Phoenix has lost only one of its last five games. The EMEA side will definitely try to end Paper Rex's unbeaten run by attempting to give the team a taste of defeat tonight.

Potential lineup

Paper Rex:

Wang Jing "Jinggg" Jie

Aaron "mindfreak" Leonhart

Jason "f0rsaken" Susanto

Benedict "Benkai" Tan

Khalish "d4v41" Rusyaidee

FunPlus Phoenix:

Pontus "Zyppan" Eek

Ardis "ardiis" Svarenieks

Kyrylo "ANGE1" Karasov

Andrey "Shao" Kiprsky

Dmitry "SUYGETSU" Ilyushin

When and where to watch

Fans can visit Forum Copenhagen to enjoy the Grand Final tie between Paper Rex and FunPlus Phoenix in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen. The match will also be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour's YouTube and Twitch channels. The match will start at 8:30 pm IST/5:00 pm CET on July 24, 2022.

