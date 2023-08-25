Evil Geniuses vs LOUD - Valorant Champions 2023 Lower Final: Predictions, livestream details, and more

Valorant Champions 2023 has reached its final days, with only two matches remaining before the 2023 world champions are declared. Sixteen teams entered the tournament to fight for the ultimate title in the game, but only three (Paper Rex, LOUD, and Evil Geniuses) remain. The final days are being held at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles, where the winner will take home the Champions trophy and the winner's prize of $1,000,000.

The penultimate match of Valorant Champions 2023, the Lower Final, will be played between Evil Geniuses (EG) from North America (NA) and LOUD from Brazil. The winner will face Paper Rex in the Grand Final on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Here is everything you need to know going into the match.

EG vs. LOUD - Who will make it to the Valorant Champions 2023 Grand Final?

Predictions

As per tradition, the lower final will be a best-of-five match. Therefore, both teams will get one ban each. EG is expected to ban Haven, whereas LOUD will probably ban Fracture. With both teams' best maps out of the pool (Fracture for EG and Haven for LOUD), the battle will be incredibly close.

At the end of the day, it will come down to how well each team shoots and how quickly the in-game leaders can respond to potential curveballs thrown at them. The performance of the star Duelists of the teams, Demon1 for EG and aspas for LOUD, might just become the deciding factor in the end, considering how closely both teams are matched.

Evil Geniuses and LOUD play very different styles of Valorant, and the former can often run away with a series based on momentum. However, if LOUD can put a stop to that, this series should go their way even if it goes down to the final map.

Head-to-head

Evil Geniuses and LOUD have faced each other thrice before Valorant Champions 2023: twice in the Americas League, where LOUD came out on top both times and once at Masters Tokyo, where EG defeated the Brazilian squad 2-1.

Recent results

Of their matches in Valorant Champions 2023, EG has lost only one series, their Upper Final matchup against Paper Rex. LOUD have lost two of their matches - to DRX and Paper Rex.

Evil Geniuses recently defeated teams like DRX, EDward Gaming, FUT Esports, and so on, while LOUD has secured victories over NAVI, EDward Gaming, and twice over Fnatic.

Potential lineups

Evil Geniuses

Kelden " Boostio " Pupello (IGL)

" Pupello (IGL) Ethan " Ethan " Arnold

" Arnold Alexander " jawgemo " Mor

" Mor Corbin " C0M " Lee

" Lee Max " Demon1 " Mazanov

" Mazanov Christine "potter" Chi (Head coach)

LOUD

Erick “aspas” Santos

Santos Felipe “Less” de Loyola

de Loyola Matias “saadhak” Delipetro (IGL)

Delipetro (IGL) Arthur “tuyz” Andrade

Andrade Cauan “cauanzin” Pereira

Pereira Daniel “fRoD” Montaner (Head Coach)

Livestream details

You can catch the English broadcast of Valorant Champions 2023 on the Valorant Esports channels on Twitch and YouTube. There will also be streams in regional languages on the respective VCT channels.

Fans who prefer additional banter and commentary can tune in to watch parties hosted by streamers and players like Tarik.

Evil Geniuses vs. LOUD on Twitch : Watch here

: Watch here Evil Geniuses vs. LOUD on YouTube: Watch here

Evil Geniuses will play against LOUD on August 25, 2023, at 12 pm PT / 9 pm CEST (next day) / 12:30 am IST (next day) / 4 am JST (next day).

