Evil Geniuses vs Talon Esports - VCT LOCK//IN 2023: Predictions, where to watch, and more

Kicking off in São Paulo on February 13, 2023, the VCT LOCK//IN tournament features all of the partnered teams from the Americas, EMEA, and Pacific Leagues as well as two invited teams from China, bringing the total to 32 teams. These teams have been divided into two groups: Alpha and Omega.

These teams will battle it out in their respective single-elimination brackets until they reach the Grand Final, where the teams emerging victorious from each group will play against each other for a chance to win a $100,000 cash prize and an additional slot for their region at this year's VCT Masters event.

The first round of the Alpha Bracket came to an end on February 15, with February 17 featuring the first two quarterfinal matchups of the group. February 18 (Day Five) will host the last two quarterfinal matches, with the second one being between NA's Evil Geniuses and SEA's Talon Esports. Here's everything you need to know about this upcoming matchup.

Evil Geniuses vs Talon Esports at VCT LOCK//IN - Fourth quarterfinal predictions of the Alpha Bracket

Predictions

Interestingly, Evil Geniuses has built a full ten-man roster, and if they were to bring out different player combinations throughout VCT LOCK//IN, with a different set of strategies, it would certainly give them a significant advantage in the tournament because of how unpredictable it would make them.

They had a fantastic showing against Team Heretics in their opening match-up, where their interesting strategies were supported by the team's incredible firepower.

Talon Esports played their very first game of the tournament against MIBR, a Brazilian team. The crowd was anything but in their favor during this match, but that didn't seem to affect their gameplay in any way. If anything, they were all the more charged to topple the region's favorites in the matchup.

Talon showcased that they're here to play and are ready to fight it out with or without the crowd's support. On paper, Evil Geniuses has the better team in terms of experience, but given the format of the tournament, there's a good chance that Talon will use sheer force to overwhelm the North American team and progress to the semifinals.

Head-to-head

These teams haven't played against each other till date.

Recent results

Evil Geniuses defeated Team Heratics in a decisive 2-0 victory in their first-round match at Alpha Bracket on Day 3. They played on Pearl and Ascent, winning both maps with a 13-8 scoreline. In a surprising moment, Ethan brought out Yoru on Pearl and went on to finish at the top of the table with the Duelist Agent.

Talon Esports knocked out home-team MIBR in their first-round match-up. The game ended 2-0, with Talon winning Haven 13-8 and Fracture 13-11. They displayed some excellent team-play potential, with all five players having each other's backs at all times and covering up each other's mistakes for a favorable outcome.

Potential line-ups

Evil Geniuses

Brendan "BcJ" Jensen

Jensen Etahn "Ethan" Arnold

Arnold Corbin "C0M" Lee

Lee Alexander "jawgemo" Mor

Mor Kelden "Boostio" Pupello

Pupello Christine "potter" Chi (Head Coach)

Talon Esports

Thanamethk "Crws" Mahatthananuyut

Mahatthananuyut Panyawat "Sushiboys" Subsiriroj

Subsiriroj Itthirit "foxz" Ngamsaard

Ngamsaard Patiphan "Patiphan" Chaiwong

Chaiwong Apiwat "garnetS" Apiraksukumal

Apiraksukumal Yuttanagorn "Zeus" Kaewkongyai (Head Coach)

When and where to watch

Interested readers can enjoy the upcoming match live on the official Twitch channel of Valorant or the official VCT YouTube channel. You can also tune into your favorite streamer's watchparties for additional commentary alongside the game.

Evil Geniuses will take on Talon Esports in their VCT LOCK//IN match on February 18, 2023 from 12:00 pm PST / 9:00 pm CET / 1:30 pm IST (next day).

