Ex CS: GO player "curry" officially joins T1’s Valorant squad

Ex CS: GO player Rahul “curry” Nemani officially joined T1’s Valorant roster.

Nemani, a player of Indian origin, has been a professional Esports player since 2018. His Counter-Strike: Global Offensive achievements include securing the second position at DreamHack Open January 2020: North America. He also came in first in ESEA Season 33: Premier Division - North America finals.

It's about time for a proper welcome.



Welcome @currydtx to T1 VALORANT! pic.twitter.com/zx67dwt81F — T1 (@T1) February 24, 2021

The rumors of curry joining T1 Valorant was first reported by well-known journalist George Geddes after Brax and AZK were released by the organization.

The rumors gained momentum when curry played as the substitute player for T1 in the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 North America stage 1 challengers 2 open qualifier.

Finally, the news of curry joining T1’s Valorant roster was confirmed by David Denis, head coach of T1 Valorant.

Who is Rahul “curry" Nemani?

Nemani is an American ex-CS: GO player of Indian origin. He currently resides in Texas.

Nemani started his professional career by playing counter-strike: Global Offensive for InControl Gaming in 2018. His big break came in 2020 after he joined Triumph’s CS: GO roster.

Glad to be officially joining @T1, the amount of potential this roster has is insane! Tomorrow @ 3pst we are looking to start our journey to masters. Can't wait to show everyone what we have been cooking up!😈😈 https://t.co/2mIMsNmlDu — T1 curry (@currydtx) February 24, 2021

In early 2021, curry retired from Counter Strike and shifted to Valorant.

T1 Valorant roster restructure

T1 is often regarded as one of the top North American Esports organization. In January of 2021, the Valorant coach fRoD parted ways with T1. The roster failed to perform according to expectations Challenger 1 of Valorant Champions Tour 2021 North America.

Soon after, Denis was appointed as the head coach of the Valorant roster. In his introductory video, Denis vowed to rebuild and restructure the roster according to the T1 standard.

As the first step, T1 signed ex- CS: GO autimatic. He joined his former cloud 9 squadmate skdoodle in the T1 Valorant roster.

Soon thereafter, two of the oldest member of the Valorant roster, Brax and AZK, were let go by the organization. Following their departure, rumors about curry joining the roster begun to circulate.

Curry joined the T1 roster for the Open Qualifier of Challenger 2 of Valorant Champions Tour 2021 North America. Even though the squad failed to qualify for the challenger 2, there was a strong potential.

With curry joining the squad, Denis formed the squad he vowed to build. The current T1 roster is:

Sam “DaZeD” Marine (IGL)

Tyler “Skadoodle” Latham

Ha “Spyder” Jung-woo

Timothy ‘autimatic’ Ta

Rahul "curry" Nemani

David Denis (Head Coach)

The squad is gearing up for the upcoming Challengers 3 of Valorant Champions Tour 2021 North America stage 1.