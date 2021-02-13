T1 might be signing CS: GO player of Indian origin "curry" to their Valorant roster

The popular esports organization T1 might be signing Rahul “curry” Nemani for their Valorant roster based on recent rumors

The supposed rumor was first reported by well-known journalist George Geddes. The rumor gained attention when "curry" played the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 stage 1 challengers 2 Open qualifiers as a stand-in player for T1.

Brax and AZK out of T1 is bittersweet, the pair sought redemption in VALORANT and neither have been kept by the org.



I expect former Triumph player Curry to be the replacement for brax while autimatic replaced AZK, not 100%.



These guys will be back, for sure🔥. pic.twitter.com/OpjzjJEIxH — George Geddes (@GeorgeCGed) February 8, 2021

If this turns out to be true, "curry" could complete the T1 Valorant roster.

Who is curry?

Rahul “curry” Nemani is an ex-Counter Strike Global Offensive player originating from India and currently a resident in Texas, USA.

He started his esports career by playing for InControl Gaming in 2018. He got his big break in 2020 after joining Triumph’s CS: GO roster. Currently, he is in the substitute squad for Rebirth Esports.

Rahul "curry" Nemani Image by HLTV

Curry’s notable CS: GO achievements include: 2nd position in the Dreamhack open January 2021: North America; the first position in ESEA Season 33: Premier Division North America; and others.

He is one of the most notable esports players under the age of 21.

Most recently, curry played for T1’s Valorant roster as a substitute player for the open qualifiers of Valorant Champions Tour 2021 North America stage 1 Challengers 2.

Even though the team failed to perform well, it could be seen as a trial for curry before officially signing him.

T1 valorant roster restructure

In January 2021, coach fRoD parted ways with T1. The T1 Valorant roster failed to perform well in Challenger 1 of Valorant Champions Tour.

David Denis was then appointed the head coach of the T1 Valorant roster. In his introductory video, David Denis promised to rebuild the roster to represent T1’s standards.

On February 4, 2021, T1 officially signed ex-CS: GO player autimatic to their roster. Autimatic joined his former cloud 9 teammate skadoodle in the team.

As part of the restructure, T1 released Brax and AZK from the roster. Brax and AZK were two of the first members of the T1 Valorant roster. Following the news of Brax and AZK’s departure, rumors of curry being a replacement began to circulate.

T1 VALORANT not looking so hot with Curry... https://t.co/gUhOFXiYKo — George Geddes (@GeorgeCGed) February 12, 2021

The T1 Valorant roster soon look like this:

Sam “DaZeD” Marine (IGL)

Tyler “Skadoodle” Latham

Ha “Spyder” Jung-woo

Timothy ‘autimatic’ Ta

Rahul "curry" Nemani

David Denis (Head Coach)

The news of curry joining the T1 Valorant roster is only a rumor for now. Nothing can be confirmed until an official announcement is made.