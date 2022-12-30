Fact Check: Is the Arcane Sheriff still available in Valorant?

Older Valorant players may be familiar with the Arcane Sheriff weapon skin. This popular cosmetic item was part of the Arcane Collector's Set, a bundle of items that was released in November 2021 to celebrate the release of Riot Games' Arcane series.

The Arcane Sheriff skin features a futuristic, neon-colored design with glowing purple and blue accents, making this particular skin highly sought-after by many within the community.

Players who missed out on the Arcane Collector's Set and the Arcane Sheriff skin may be wondering if it's possible to obtain it now. Unfortunately, the Arcane Sheriff was a limited edition skin that was only available for purchase until November 22, 2021, and is no longer available in the in-game store. This means that it's presently not possible to get the Arcane Sheriff in Valorant.

Arcane Sheriff skin's availability in Valorant

While it may be disappointing for players to miss out on the Arcane Sheriff, it's important to remember that Valorant is constantly updating and adding new content to the game.

This includes new weapon skins, gun buddies, and other in-game items that players can use to customize their weapons and kill animations. Fans should definitely keep an eye on the in-game store and event pages for important updates about new releases and special promotions, which could help them find new skins that suit their tastes and playstyles.

Presently, there are several ways for players to obtain weapon skins in the shooter. The most common method is to purchase them directly from the in-game store using real money or virtual currency. They can also receive weapon skins by opening up weapon cases, which can be purchased or obtained through special events and promotions.

Valorant's Battle Pass is yet another useful way for players to earn weapon skins and other in-game items in Riot's tactical shooter. Every season, Riot Games releases a brand new Battle Pass that players can purchase for a fee.

The Battle Pass includes a wide range of rewards that players can earn as they progress through the tiers, including weapon skins and other in-game items.

Although the Arcane Sheriff skin is no longer available in Valorant, there are many other visually appealing weapon skins and cosmetic items to choose from. Players who missed out on buying the Arcane Sheriff should not be discouraged, as plenty of new skins and other in-game items are being added to the game on a regular basis.

Players should keep an eye out for future updates and new releases, and have fun customizing their weapons in Riot's tactical shooter. In addition to weapon skins, Valorant also offers a wide range of player icons, sprays, gun buddies, and other items that players can use to customize and personalize their in-game experience.

These cosmetic items can be obtained through the same methods as weapon skins, such as purchasing them directly from the in-game store or earning them through the Battle Pass. As such, players should keep an eye out for updates and new releases, and have fun customizing their weapons in Riot's tactical shooter.

