After ten days of tough competition, VCT 2023 Masters Tokyo finally has its top four teams: Fnatic, Evil Geniuses, Paper Rex, and NRG Esports. These four squads will fight tooth and nail in the last leg of the competition to declare themselves the tournament winners and take home the lion's share of the $1,000,000 prize pool. They will also win an extra seat for their region at Valorant Champions 2023.

Day 6 of Masters Tokyo will host two matches. The first clash of the day, the upper bracket final, will be contested between Fnatic (EMEA) and Evil Geniuses (North America). Here is everything you need to know about it.

Fnatic vs Evil Geniuses - Who will win the upper bracket final of VCT 2023 Masters Tokyo?

Predictions

Since Fnatic put together their current roster, they have been a force to be reckoned with. The side has lost only one series since December 2022. Although Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev is seen as the team's spearhead, each member boasts excellent aim. They can carry their own weight, which is what makes Fnatic so formidable.

Evil Geniuses, on the other hand, had a slow start to the season. In fact, before Max "Demon1" Mazanov came into the starting roster, the team seemed underwhelming at best. However, the squad has turned things around massively and propelled themselves to the Upper Final of VCT Masters Tokyo.

The fate of the series will come down to which Duelist's 'bald-buff' reigns supreme during the match. Given Fnatic's experience and the nuance that Jake "Boaster" Howlett brings to the table, they will most likely have a slight edge.

Head-to-head

This will mark the first clash between these two teams in an official VCT match.

Recent results

Both Fnatic and Evil Geniuses have enjoyed an undefeated run in VCT Masters Tokyo so far. The British squad has scored victories over NRG Esports and Paper Rex, while Evil Geniuses has beaten the likes of DRX, LOUD, and Team Liquid.

Potential lineups

Fnatic

Jake " Boaster " Howlett (IGL)

" Howlett (IGL) Leo " Leo " Jannesson

" Jannesson Nikita " Derke " Sirmitev

" Sirmitev Timofey " Chronicle " Khromov

" Khromov Emir " Alfajer " Ali Beder

" Ali Beder Jacob "Mini" Harris (Coach)

Evil Geniuses

Kelden "Boostio" Pupello (IGL)

Pupello (IGL) Alexander "jawgemo" Mor

Mor Corbin "C0M" Lee

Lee Ethan "Ethan" Arnold

Arnold Max "Demon1" Mazanov

Mazanov Christine "potter" Chi (Coach)

Where to watch

You can watch the match live with English commentary on the official Valorant Champions Tour Twitch and YouTube channel. Streams with commentary in regional languages are available on their respective VCT channels. You may also tune into a watch party hosted by players and streamers worldwide.

Fnatic will clash against Evil Geniuses in the Upper Final of VCT 2023 Masters Tokyo on June 21, 2023, at 8 pm PT (previous day) / 5 am CET / 8:30 am IST / 12 pm JST. You can find the rest of the Masters Tokyo 2023 playoffs schedule and updated results here.

