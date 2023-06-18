Fnatic vs Paper Rex (PRX) - VCT 2023 Masters Tokyo playoffs: Prediction, livestream details, and more

VCT 2023 Masters Tokyo started on June 11, 2023. After four days of group-stage matches, the playoffs began on June 16, 2023. Of the eight teams that made it to that stage, only six remain in this competition, fighting tooth and nail for the trophy and a prize of $350,000. The winner will also earn an extra seat for their region at Champions 2023.

June 19, 2023, will see Day 4 of the playoffs. The second match on that day will be played between Fnatic (EMEA) and Paper Rex (Singapore). A lot has changed since the last time these squads faced each other. With that in mind, here's everything you need to know going into the match.

Fnatic vs PRX - Who will win the second upper-bracket semi final of VCT 2023 Masters Tokyo?

Prediction

Fnatic have never looked this good. After winning LOCK//IN, going through the entirety of the EMEA League without losing a single series, the team faced a minor hiccup against Team Liquid in the EMEA grand final. In Tokyo, they looked as good as gold against Americas' second seed NRG Esports.

On the other hand, there is Paper Rex, who had a shaky start to VCT 2023, but ever since Ilya "something" Petrov joined the squad, they lost only one series to DRX, which is something they have compensated for more than enough by winning the VCT Pacific League and defeating the Koreans thrice since then.

Both teams have improved since the last time they faced off in Copenhagen last year. However, Paper Rex's win in that match was, to a large extent, came from how they absolutely bamboozled Fnatic with their starts. A lot has changed since then, most importantly, the addition of Leo and Chronicle to the Fnatic roster and something to PRX.

Unfortunately for the Singaporean squad, one of their win conditions will be absent from this match, while Fnatic will come at them all guns blazing. While cgrs is not a bad player by any standards, something's absence will likely be the reason Fnatic wins this series.

Head-to-head

Fnatic and PRX have played against each other only once before in the upper semifinal of VCT Masters Copenhagen in 2022. The Singaporean squad defeated the men in black and orange 2-0.

Recent results

Paper Rex played DRX in their last three matches and defeated them all three times. The #WGaming squad has only lost three matches in the 2023 VCT season so far. Fnatic, on the other hand, has lost only one. Their first match in Masters Tokyo was against NRG Esports, which they sailed through comfortably.

Potential lineups

Fnatic

Jake " Boaster " Howlett (IGL)

" Howlett (IGL) Leo " Leo " Jannesson

" Jannesson Nikita " Derke " Sirmitev

" Sirmitev Timofey " Chronicle " Khromov

" Khromov Emir " Alfajer " Ali Beder

" Ali Beder Jacob "Mini" Harris (Coach)

Paper Rex

Aaron "mindfreak" Leonhart

Leonhart Wang "Jinggg" Jing Jie

Jing Jie Jason "f0rsakeN" Susanto

Susanto Khalish "d4v41" Rusyaidee

Rusyaidee Patiphan "cgrs" Porsi

Porsi Alexandre "alecks" Sallé (Coach)

Where to watch

You can watch this match with English commentary on the official Twitch and YouTube channels of Valorant Champions Tour. The games will also be broadcast with commentary in regional languages on the respective regions' VCT channels. For readers who enjoy additional commentary and banter, you can tune into any of the watch parties hosted by streamers from across the world.

Fnatic will take on Paper Rex on June 19, 2023, at 11:00 pm PT/ 8:00 am CET/ 11:30 am IST/ 3:00 pm JST. You can find the schedule for the rest of the tournament here.

