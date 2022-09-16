FunPlus Phoenix vs DRX: VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul - Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

VCT Champions 2022 is slowly creeping into its final stages. With the finals slated to be held on September 18, a few teams are still battling to secure a place in the event finals.

In the Lower Bracket semi-finals of the event, FunPlus Phoenix and DRX will be going up against each other. The winner of this match-up will secure a spot in the Lower Bracket finals, while the loser will be eliminated from the tournament. Furthermore, the winner of this encounter will face off against either LOUD or OpTic Gaming.

At this point, it's anyone's game. It will all boil down to the team with better communication and in-game tactics. That said, this article will go into the minute details to try and predict which team has a higher chance of winning in this encounter.

FunPlus Phoenix vs DRX: Which team has a better chance of winning this encounter in the VCT Champions 2022?

The matchup between FunPlus Phoenix and DRX will be a repeat encounter for both teams. The two teams went up against each other in the Upper Bracket Quarter Finals. DRX came out more robust in the match, forcing FunPlus Phoenix down to the Lower Bracket.

FunPlus Phoenix will be looking to settle the scores in this round. As mentioned above, this match is a must-win for both teams if they wish to make it to the event's finals.

Predictions

It's difficult to say who will come out on top in this encounter. After being pushed to the Lower Bracket, FunPlus Phoenix has executed a strong run, winning back-to-back each encounter. The team from EMEA also gave their fans some exciting matches during the group stages.

The South Korean powerhouse, DRX, has also seen some success in the tournament. Sadly, the team dropped to the Lower Brackets after losing out to LOUD Gaming in the VCT Champions 2022 Upper Bracket semi-finals.

Both teams will be heading into this Lower Bracket semi-final with a win each under their belt. DRX came out strong against Fnatic while FunPlus Phoenix sent XSET packing in their last encounter. Although some controversy was associated, FunPlus Phoenix emerged as the stronger team.

It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top. DRX has had a strong run in the tournament up until now. FunPlus Phoenix, on the other hand, had a similar run during the VCT Masters 2022 Copenhagen if there's any team out there who knows the pressure of the Lower Bracket all too well, it is them.

It's difficult to predict the outcome of this match since both teams are equally talented. However, given that DRX defeated FunPlus Phoenix in a match during this very tournament, the victory meter might be leaning a bit in their favor

Head-to-head

These teams have faced each other thrice in all the VCT tournaments this year. Of these three encounters, DRX has emerged as a victor in two, while FunPlus Phoenix has bagged only one victory. DRX will be looking to extend their victory lead, while FunPlus Phoenix will look to even out the score line.

Recent results

In the VCT Champions 2022 playoffs, DRX has won two out of their three matches, with their only loss being against LOUD. FunPlus Phoenix has also won two out of their three matches, losing to DRX in their first match during the playoffs.

Potential lineups

DRX

Kim "stax" Gu-taek

Goo "Rb" Sang-Min

Kim "Zest" Ki-seok

Yu "BuZz" Byung-chul

Kim "MaKo" Myeong-gwan

FunPlus Phoenix

Dmitry "SUYGETSU" Ilyushin

Pontus "Zyppan" Eek

Kyrylo "ANGE1" Karasov

Andrey "Shao" Kiprsky

Ardis "ardiis" Svarenieks

Where to watch

Fans can watch these two behemoths of the game battle it out against each other on the official VCT channels on YouTube and Twitch. Fans can tune into the matchup live on September 16, 2022, at 10:00 am PDT / 7:00 pm CEST / 10:30 pm IST.

