FURIA vs KRU Esports - VCT Americas LCQ 2023: Prediction, where to watch, and more

2023's Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) season is coming to an end soon. This means that the best teams in that title's competitive scene are gearing up for the final event of this year, Valorant Champions. While most seats for the ultimate showdown are taken, four spots remain unoccupied. One of them will go to the winner of the Americas LCQ, which began on July 15, 2023, in Los Angeles.

Day 1 of this event saw KRU Esports take down MIBR to progress to its Upper Quarterfinals stage. Day 2 will kick off with KRU taking on another Brazilian team, FURIA. The winner of this match will progress to the Semifinals. The loser will be knocked out of this tournament. Here is everything you need to know to get into this high-stakes match.

FURIA vs KRU Esports: Who will win the first match of Day 2 of VCT Americas LCQ?

Prediction

Despite their losses in the Playoffs, FURIA performed decently in the regular season, coming fifth among ten teams. dgzin was one of the best players in that season and had the fifth-highest ACS in the league.

KRU Esports' story was different, however. They failed to win even a single match in the regular season, which was only paralleled by DFM in the Pacific League. Their performance in the first match of LCQ showed promise of a potential resurgence.

Even though the momentum is on the side of KRU, FURIA has the edge in this match-up thanks to their generally superior firepower and employment of more complex strategies. The latter is more likely to win this game.

Head-to-head

The two teams have competed against each other thrice. In 2021 and 2022, they played at Champions Berlin and South American LCQ, respectively. Both times, KRU came out on top. However, earlier in 2023 — with their current rosters — FURIA got a 2-0 victory over the former in Week 1 of the Americas League.

Recent results

FURIA lost their last two games in the Americas League to LOUD and NRG Esports without picking up a single map.

KRU Esports is coming off a 2-0 victory against MIBR in the Americas League Last Chance Qualifier's first round.

Potential lineups

FURIA

Gabriel "qck" Lima

Lima Khalil "Khalil" Schmidt

Schmidt Matheus "mazin" Araújo (IGL)

Araújo (IGL) Douglas "dgzin" Silva

Silva Leonardo "mwzera" Serrati

Serrati Carlos "Carlão" Mohn (Coach)

KRÜ Esports

Juan Pablo "NagZ" Lopez Miranda

Lopez Miranda Angelo " keznit " Mori

" Mori Santiago " Daveeys " Ruiz

" Ruiz Nicolas "Klaus" Ferrari (IGL)

Ferrari (IGL) Marco " Melser " Amaro

" Amaro Jorge "Atom" Sierro (Coach)

Where to watch

VALORANT Esports NA @valesports_na



Seven teams put it all on the line, but who will seize the final spot to represent Americas at Champions? Last Chance Qualifier begins July 15th.



valorantesports.com DO OR DIE.Seven teams put it all on the line, but who will seize the final spot to represent Americas at Champions? Last Chance Qualifier begins July 15th. #VALORANTLCQ

You can watch this match live on the VCT NA Twitch or YouTube channel. You may also tune into a watch party hosted by popular streamers from that region — like Tarik — if you prefer additional banter during the match.

FURIA will play KRU Esports on July 16, 2023, at 1 pm PT/10 pm CEST/1:30 am (next day) IST.