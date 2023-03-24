Global Esports at VCT Pacific League 2023: Schedule, match timings, where to watch, and more

The VCT Pacific League is all set to begin with 10 of the best squads from the Asia-Pacific region. Amongst the partnered teams, Global Esports, one of the strongest Indian rosters, has made it to the list as well, featuring some of the best talent from the region. The Indian Valorant community is extremely excited to see how Global Esports perform in the VCT Pacific League 2023, with the organization receiving a coveted slot amongst the partnered squads in Valorant esports.

Unfortunately, two Indian players from the roster, namely Ganesh "SkRossi" Gangadhar and Abhirup "Lightningfast" Choudhury, will most likely miss the first match as they failed to receive a visa on time. That being said, they might still have a chance to make it to the rest of the league depending on their situation.

Global Esports schedule and match timings for VCT Pacific League 2023

Global Esports' schedule ahead of VCT Pacific League 2023 (Image via vlr.gg)

Global Esports' first match of the tournament will be the second game of VCT Pacific League play on March 25, 2023, when they'll go up against T1, a talented South Korean roster. The rest of the schedule alongside the match timings for GE (Global Esports) are as follows:

(March 25) T1 vs Global Esports: 5:00 am PST/2:00 pm CET/6:30 pm IST

5:00 am PST/2:00 pm CET/6:30 pm IST (April 3) Global Esports vs DRX: 1:00 am PST/10:00 am CET/2:30 pm IST

1:00 am PST/10:00 am CET/2:30 pm IST (April 9) ZETA DIVISION vs Global Esports: 1:00 am PST/10:00 am CET/2:30 pm IST

1:00 am PST/10:00 am CET/2:30 pm IST (April 17) Talon Esports vs Global Esports: 1:00 am PST/10:00 am CET/2:30 pm IST

1:00 am PST/10:00 am CET/2:30 pm IST (April 22) Paper Rex vs Global Esports: 1:00 am PST/10:00 am CET/2:30 pm IST

1:00 am PST/10:00 am CET/2:30 pm IST (April 30) Global Esports vs Gen.G: 1:00 am PST/10:00 am CET/2:30 pm IST

1:00 am PST/10:00 am CET/2:30 pm IST (May 7) Rex Regum Qeon vs Global Esports: 1:00 am PST/10:00 am CET/2:30 pm IST

1:00 am PST/10:00 am CET/2:30 pm IST (May 13) Global Esports vs DetonatioN FocusMe: 4:00 am PST/1:00 pm CET/5:30 pm IST

4:00 am PST/1:00 pm CET/5:30 pm IST (May 15) Team Secret vs Global Esports: 4:00 am PST/1:00 pm CET/5:30 pm IST

Interested fans will be able to watch Global Esports playing live by tuning into their games at the aforementioned timings. Their recent performance at the VCT LOCK//IN event was their first professional matchup, where fans enjoyed an early look at the new seven-man roster.

With the 2023 Pacific League set to kick off soon, a lot more is expected from the GE squad as they take on the best teams in the region.

Where to watch VCT Pacific League live on multiple online platforms

Fans will be able to catch Global Esports alongside all the other participating team matchups live on VCT Pacific's official handles on platforms like YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook.

Alternatively, readers can tune into the watch parties that are hosted by their favorite streamers on their respective platforms. This option offers a more interactive experience to viewers as content creators will most likely have their own opinions about different matchups.

Every participating team in the VCT Pacific League is expected to perform at their best in the upcoming tournament. Although Global Esports may have to play with a rotating roster at the start due to visa issues, fans can expect the team to be prepared for whatever the tournament has in store for them.

Poll : 0 votes