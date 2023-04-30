Global Esports vs Gen.G - VCT Pacific League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT Pacific League kicked off on March 25, 2023, featuring 10 of the best teams in the APAC region. Marking Week 6 of VCT Pacific, today's matchup puts Global Esports, a prime team from India, against the South Korean powerhouse, Gen.G. Both have been delivering their best, keeping their sights on VCT Masters Tokyo 2023.

Here is everything you need to know about today's matchup ahead of the encounter.

Global Esports vs Gen.G: Who will win today's match of Week 6 in VCT Pacific League 2023?

Predictions

While Global Esports did have a successful run in previous South-East Asian tournaments, their form in this competition has been sub-par. The entire roster of Global Esports was overhauled, but the team has not seen much success with the recent changes. It could probably also be the reason for their recent state.

Gen.G's performance in the VCT Pacific League has been outstanding. The team has secured a strong foothold in the tournament and is rolling anyone who dares stand in their way. Both GodDead and Sylvan have displayed great performances throughout the split, and the recent additions to the roster have fared well.

Today's match-up definitely favors Gen.G. Their composure and teamwork throughout the entirety of the tournament shows great potential in them. If Global Esports doesn't get up from their slump, it is highly unlikely the former will win today's match.

Head-to-head

Global Esports and Gen.G have never had any previous encounters.

Recent matches

Global Esports have struggled throughout the tournament. They've not managed to get a foot in the hold and have been consistently beaten by every team. Their recent win against Talon Esports was, however, refreshing to watch and put a lot of hope in their fans for their comeback. Despite their loss against PRX, Global Esports did put up a nail-biting fight.

Gen.G has been a dominant force throughout the tournament. They have crushed all of their rivals in every match-up, with the only exception being DRX, against whom they definitely put up a good fight. Gen.G's form in recent games has been formidable and they are definitely trying to snatch the win for themselves.

Potential roster

Global Esports

Jordan "AYRIN" He (IGL) Park "Bazzi" Jun-ki Kim "t3xture" Na-ra Ganesh "SkRossi" Gangadhar Abhirup "Lightningfast" Choudhury

Gen.G

Yu "TS" Tae-seok (IGL) Kim "Meteor" Tae-O Lee "k1Ng" Seung-won Yeon "eKo" Wang-ryong Ko "Sylvan" Young-sub

Where to watch

Fans can catch the action between Global Esports and Gen.G live on VCT Pacific’s YouTube and Twitch channels. The game is scheduled for April 30, 2023, at 1:30 pm IST/ 1:00 am PT/4:00 pm Singapore Time.

