GRUBINHO’s Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

GRUBINHO’s Valorant settings are perfect for players wanting to master the Controller class. For those unaware, Grzegorz "GRUBINHO" Ryczko is a Polish Valorant professional who is playing under KOI’s banner. He is quite known for his exceptional Controller skills on every Valorant map. GRUBINHO started his Valorant career in 2021 by joining Chakalaka, and has won several low-tier tournaments since then. Later, he joined Team Heretics in 2022, and recently KOI signed him in February 2024.
GRUBINHO has participated in several Valorant tournaments such as VALORANT Challengers 2023 East: Surge Split 2, VALORANT Challengers 2023 East: Surge Split 1, and LVP - Crossfire Cup 2023. Among them, his most notable victory was in 2022 where he won the LVP - Crossfire Cup as a part of Team Heretics.
With that said, this article will take a deep dive into GRUBINHO’s Valorant settings and showcase his crosshair, mouse sensitivity, video settings, and more.
Everything to know about GRUBINHO’s Valorant settings
For those who desire to replicate GRUBINHO's Valorant settings, refer to the list below:
Mouse
- DPI: 1600
- In-game Sensitivity: 0.135
- Scoped Sensitivity: Unknown
- ADS Sensitivity: Unknown
- eDPI: 216
- Polling Rate: 1000Hz
- Windows Sensitivity: Unknown
- Raw Input Buffer: Unknown
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Crosshair: #ffffff
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- OutlineThickness: 1
- Center Dot Opacity: 1
- Center Dot Thickness: 2
- Center Dot: On
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 1
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 1
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: On
- Outer Line Lenth: 0
- Outer Line Thickness: 0
- Outer Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
- Crosshair Code: Unknown
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: E
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Unknown
- Fixed Orientation: Unknown
- Keep Player Centered: Unknown
- Minimap Size: Unknown
- Minimap Zoom: Unknown
- Minimap Vision Cones: Unknown
- Show Map Region Names: Unknown
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 2x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Peripherals
- Monitor: ASUS TUG Gaming 24.5” 280hz Monitor
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Black
- Keyboard: Wooting 60HE
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset
- Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft
This sums up all of GRUBINHO's Valorant settings for 2024. Because most professional players change their settings frequently, we will update this article accordingly in the future.
Check out some more Valorant-related articles: