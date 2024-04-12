GRUBINHO’s Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

GRUBINHO’s Valorant settings are perfect for players wanting to master the Controller class. For those unaware, Grzegorz "GRUBINHO" Ryczko is a Polish Valorant professional who is playing under KOI’s banner. He is quite known for his exceptional Controller skills on every Valorant map. GRUBINHO started his Valorant career in 2021 by joining Chakalaka, and has won several low-tier tournaments since then. Later, he joined Team Heretics in 2022, and recently KOI signed him in February 2024.

GRUBINHO has participated in several Valorant tournaments such as VALORANT Challengers 2023 East: Surge Split 2, VALORANT Challengers 2023 East: Surge Split 1, and LVP - Crossfire Cup 2023. Among them, his most notable victory was in 2022 where he won the LVP - Crossfire Cup as a part of Team Heretics.

With that said, this article will take a deep dive into GRUBINHO’s Valorant settings and showcase his crosshair, mouse sensitivity, video settings, and more.

Everything to know about GRUBINHO’s Valorant settings

For those who desire to replicate GRUBINHO's Valorant settings, refer to the list below:

Mouse

DPI: 1600

1600 In-game Sensitivity: 0.135

0.135 Scoped Sensitivity: Unknown

Unknown ADS Sensitivity: Unknown

Unknown eDPI: 216

216 Polling Rate: 1000Hz

1000Hz Windows Sensitivity: Unknown

Unknown Raw Input Buffer: Unknown

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

White Crosshair: #ffffff

#ffffff Outlines: On

On Outline Opacity: 1

1 OutlineThickness: 1

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: 2

2 Center Dot: On

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

On Inner Line Opacity: 1

1 Inner Line Length: 1

1 Inner Line Thickness: 2

2 Inner Line Offset: 1

1 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: On

On Outer Line Lenth: 0

Outer Line Thickness: 0

Outer Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Off Crosshair Code: Unknown

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space Bar

Space Bar Use Object: F

F Equip Primary Weapon: 1

1 Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Equip Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability 1: C

C Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Q Use/Equip Ability 3: E

E Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Unknown

Unknown Fixed Orientation: Unknown

Unknown Keep Player Centered: Unknown

Unknown Minimap Size: Unknown

Unknown Minimap Zoom: Unknown

Unknown Minimap Vision Cones: Unknown

Unknown Show Map Region Names: Unknown

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Fill Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: None

None Anisotropic Filtering: 2x

2x Improve Clarity: Off

Off Experimental Sharpening: Off

Off Bloom: Off

Off Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Peripherals

Monitor: ASUS TUG Gaming 24.5” 280hz Monitor

ASUS TUG Gaming 24.5” 280hz Monitor Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Black

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Black Keyboard: Wooting 60HE

Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset

Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft

This sums up all of GRUBINHO's Valorant settings for 2024. Because most professional players change their settings frequently, we will update this article accordingly in the future.

