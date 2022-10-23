Harbor in Valorant: How to play the Indian Agent effectively on Icebox

India's King of the Seas has finally made his way into the Valorant Protocol. Varun Batra, also known as Harbor, is the game's brand-new Controller who is also, in essence, an elemental Agent. Armed with abilities that allow him to bend water to his will, Harbor can be a hazardous agent, but in the right hands.

Like every other Agent in the game, Harbor also has four skills, out of which two must be purchased during every round using credits earned during a match. One is his signature ability, which comes with a cooldown, and the final one is his ultimate.

How to effectively use Harbor on Icebox in Valorant?

Icebox is a map that has very tight corners and hard angles. It's quite easy for either team to set up an ambush for the enemy when they're either pushing into sites or retaking sites from the enemy. Having Harbor on the squad can give the team an advantage because of the immense amount of cover the Agent can provide with his abilities.

His abilities don't damage enemies. But when used in tandem with his other abilities or with the abilities of other Agents, the enemy might have a tough time making their way into a site with Harbor present. Although much of the gameplay depends on gunning skills, knowing when and how to use his entire skillset does matter in the long run.

Cove

This is probably a unique ability in Valorant. No other ability in the game is capable of blocking bullets in the game. Astra's ultimate ability is the only ability that does the same, but then again, that's an ultimate ability and not one that can be purchased with match credits.

Cove is more like the smoke that most controllers come with. Given that it has a shield makes it deadly in the game. Although the shield can be shot down, it lasts long enough for anyone inside it to come out and shoot the enemy.

It provides enough cover for Harbor and his teammates to either plant the spike or defuse it halfway before they have to leave and engage in a gunfight. The only downside to this ability is that bullets can easily pass through it.

High Tide

This is more like Viper's wall, but it does not come with any additional debuffs, unlike his next ability. High Tide is a plain wall of water that blocks the views of the enemy when Harbor and his allies push into an area. Being his signature ability, High Tide lasts for 15 seconds, with an overall cooldown of 40 seconds.

Although it might sound like a plain wall, Harbor can get creative with it because he can bend this wall to his will. This allows him to cover multiple angles in one single go.

While entering into A-Site or B-Site on Icebox in Valorant, Harbor can easily use this ability to cordon off the bomb site on either of the two locations, granting his teammates enough cover to enter into the site and plant the spike or to go ahead and defuse it.

Cascade

Mobility is an important aspect of a game like Valorant. Players who can't move effectively in the game are more like sitting ducks and can be picked off by the enemy quite easily. Cascade, as an ability, slows down targets in Valorant for a short period.

In essence, Casade is a huge wall of water that travels in a straight line. However, Harbor also possesses the ability to stop it wherever he wants to. Despite lasting for a short time of around five seconds, this wall can travel through structures as well.

Any enemy caught in this wall is slowed for a short period. The debuff duration isn't as long as Sage's slow orb, but it gets the job done.

Reckoning

This ultimate ability might not be the deadliest in Valorant, but it forces the enemy out of an area wherever it hits. If the enemy does not move out, they're hit with waves of water that concussed them and reduced their rate of fire. It also forms a plume of smoke on their heads, giving away their positions.

This allows Harbor and his teammates to move into the site and easily take down the marked enemies. Reckoning requires seven points to become fully charged and has a slow creep movement. Unlike some of his abilities, this can also travel in a straight line, making it slightly difficult to avoid this ability in Valorant.

Be it the B-Site on Icebox or the A-Site, since the area is so compact, it's tough for the enemy to avoid this ultimate ability. They will either have to get caught in it, or they will have to give up their angles and move away, allowing Harbor and his allies to enter the site in Valorant easily.

