How to check purchase history (total money spent) in Valorant Episode 6

Skins are one of the major aspects of Valorant, and since the game’s release in 2020, Riot has added a wide assortment of attractive vanity items. Although these have no impact on gameplay, they enhance the appearance of firearms and bring in mesmerizing animations and sound effects, which is why they are in huge demand.

Players must purchase these items using VP, the in-game currency that must be acquired using real money. If you are an avid player who regularly purchases currency, you might be interested in keeping track of the total purchases and reviewing the same.

Here is a walk-through to check your purchases in Valorant.

A detailed guide to check purchase history in Valorant Episode 6

Riot has provided a dedicated page on the official support for players to check their purchase history in the game. You may check the same for your account by following the step-by-step guide outlined in the section below:

Step 1: Use this link to visit Riot’s official purchase history page for Valorant.

You will have to click on the Log In button first (Image via Riot)

Step 2: Click the login button at the bottom of the thread. You will be redirected to the ’Sign In' page.

Sign in to your account to check the purchases (Image via Riot)

Step 3: Enter your username and password to sign in to your account.

Click on the "Get my purchase history" button (Image via Riot)

Step 4: After signing in to your account, you will find the ‘Get my purchase history’ button. Click on the given button.

A summary of your in-game purchases will be displayed on your screen. This will include not only the total amount spent but also a comprehensive breakdown of all the associated transactions. The available details include the exact date and time, the amount of Valorant Points purchased, the payment method, and even the corresponding transaction amount.

This provides a transparent and convenient way to keep track of your Valorant Points purchases. It keeps you informed of spending and allows you to make further decisions about purchases.

It is essential to know that you must have verified your email address to check its history. If not, you will first have to verify it.

New Night Market starts in Valorant and will be available until the end of the month.

The Night Market is essentially a discount store available in every Act, offering players a perfect opportunity to get hold of multiple skins at lower than the official marked price. Many users eagerly await its arrival to spend the VP they purchased in the game.

However, this can only include Select, Deluxe, and Premium editions. Furthermore, the sale will not include time-limited skins, Battlepass items, Agent Contract items, and those beyond a certain price threshold.

The Night Market for Episode 6 Act 1 kicked off recently and will be accessible until February 27 or 28, depending on your region. It features six cards, each featuring an attractive gun or melee weapon skin. You will have to flip the card to unveil the skin and its price. This is entirely random and hence is completely based on luck.

