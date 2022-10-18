How to claim 'Keep it Safer' gun buddy in Valorant through two-factor authentication (2FA)

Valorant is one of the most popular tactical shooters in the gaming market today. The exquisite designs of the weapon skins in the game happen to be one of its major selling points.

Since the modern world is going digital very rapidly, taking proper safety measures while online is very important. Two-factor authentication, commonly known as 2FA is one of the security measures that players can take to protect their Valorant account. This method requires players to provide two sets of identification to access a specific account.

Riot Games is handing out a free "Keep it Safer" gun buddy to those who set up 2FA on their Valorant accounts. This is an effort to encourage players to be safer while playing the game online.

This guide will help players set up two-factor authentication for their accounts.

Steps to set up two-factor authentication (2FA) in Valorant and claim 'Keep it Safer' gun buddy

Setting up two-factor authentication for one's Valorant account is as simple as applying butter on a piece of bread. To do so, players will have to follow the steps given below:

Navigate to the Riot Games website. Enter your login credentials on the resulting webpage that opens.

Once in your account, scroll down to the area that mentions Two-Factor Authentication. There should be a field here that says email, with a big gray button that reads "Enable."

When you click on the button, you should get a notification that says that an email has been sent to your registered email account.

You will then have to log in to your registered email account and look for the email with the subject "Enable Two-Factor Authentication" from Riot Games. Ideally, this email should be available within the regular inbox, but there's always a chance that it can get transported to the Spam mail.

You will then have to click on the big red button that says "Enable Two-Factor Authentication."

That should be enough to enable this additional security measure to your account.

Players should remember that in order to enable 2FA for their accounts, they will have to verify their email first. This can be done from the Riot Account page by clicking on the "Verify Email" button located right below the email ID field.

Once the two-factor authentication is activated, players will receive the gun buddy "Keep it Safer" in Valorant. They will also be eligible for some other rewards.

However, these rewards are related to other titles released by Riot Games. They are listed below:

League of Legends : Taliyah 'Very Cool' emote

: Taliyah 'Very Cool' emote Legends of Runeterra : Rare Prismatic Chest

: Rare Prismatic Chest Teamfight Tactics: Little Legend Egg

With increased cases of online identity theft, enabling two-factor authentication on online gaming accounts is becoming increasingly important.

On an unrelated note, the new Episode in Valorant is almost here. Players will be able to get their hands on a brand new battlepass and will finally be able to try out Harbor, the newest Controller Agent to come to the game.

Poll : 0 votes