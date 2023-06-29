How to easily fix Valorant audio bug in the Episode 7 patch

Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 kicked off on June 27, 2023, with Riot Games releasing a brand new Sentinel Agent alongside a variety of new content. With Patch 7.00's deployment onto the live servers, players have run into a lot of issues that are hampering their competitive progress. This includes an audio bug where players are unable to hear the Agent's voice lines.

This article will provide a step-by-step guide for readers looking to fix this problem in Valorant with ease.

How to fix the Valorant audio bug without reinstalling the game

When the Valorant audio bug occurs, you are unable to hear the Agent's voice lines in a round. As a result, you can miss the cue of your opponent's Ultimate. To fix this, you can follow these simple steps:

Open the Riot Client and navigate to the Settings section by clicking on your profile icon in the screen's top-right corner.

Click on Valorant and enter the tab.

Select your patch line to Live so you can access more settings.

Temporarily change the game's language and try to run it.

The Riot Client will push a small update with new audio and language files for your account.

Once the update is finished, restart your game by reverting to your desired language.

After the update, you will get new audio and text files for the game. These will replace the corrupted ones causing the bug. It is also recommended to delete your computer's temporary files after the update for a smoother experience.

Audio plays a crucial role in this competitive title. Without proper voice lines from Agents, players will often be confused about when an enemy deploys their abilities onto a bomb site.

Until Riot officially releases another patch, gamers will have to rely on the aforementioned method to fix the bug. That said, it is extremely simple, as it doesn't involve reinstalling the game. This makes it a hassle-free fix for gamers who regularly play the title regularly.

The latest update has seen a rough start. Apart from audio glitches, bugs like the health decay have also made their way into Episode 7. While fans are looking forward to enjoying Deadlock, these problems are lowering their gaming experience.

