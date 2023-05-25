How to get Claw and Order Valorant spray through Prime Gaming?

Riot Games’ premier First-Person Shooter entry, Valorant, has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the multiplayer gaming scene since 2020. An ever-increasing playerbase means innovating different methods to retain it. With each passing season, Riot has created new aesthetic items and cosmetics for players to enhance their gameplay experience. They can obtain these items through the Battle Pass and other methods.

One surefire and easy way to acquire new cosmetics is linking your Valorant account to Prime Gaming. This allows players to receive free periodic "rewards" and other benefits. This article will discuss how one can secure the latest Prime Gaming Reward, the “Claw and Order” spray.

Obtaining the new Valorant spray via Prime Gaming

What is the Claw and Order Valorant spray?

The Claw and Order spray is an in-game cosmetic sprayable on an empty and flat surface on any Valorant map in the form of a "Graffiti." This cosmetic is exclusively redeemable through Prime Gaming. It features an animated character shooting the ‘Judge’ shotgun from the game itself, enacting a happy facial expression while doing so. This spray uses a retro, 8-bit art style that adds to its originality.

Getting the new Prime Gaming exclusive Valorant spray - Claw and Order

For players to get this new Claw and Order Valorant Spray, they must have an active Prime Gaming membership and a Riot account linked to the aforementioned subscription. Here’s how to do it:

Step 1: Prime Gaming membership

Visit the Prime Gaming website and log in with your Amazon account. You will be automatically logged in to your Prime Gaming page if you are already an Amazon Prime member. If you aren’t a Prime member, you can sign up for a free trial.

Step 2: Linking your Riot Account

Once successfully logged into Prime Gaming, you can scroll down to Valorant and enter the game’s section within the website. On this page, click on the “Claim Now” button next to the free reward. You will be prompted to link this Prime Gaming membership with a Riot account. Follow the next few on-screen instructions to link your desired Riot account.

Step 3: Claiming your Prime Reward

After following the instructions and linking the accounts, you will be redirected back to Prime Gaming, where you can click on the “Claim Now” button again, after which the Claw and Order spray will be added to your inventory. You can now equip your latest freebie by heading to the "Collection" tab in-game.

What is Prime Gaming?

Prime Gaming is a premium gaming service included with an Amazon Prime subscription. As a member of Prime Gaming, users are given benefits such as free games, exclusive in-game content, and a free monthly subscription to a Twitch channel.

"Prime Rewards" are given out mainly as in-game aesthetics for members.

Getting the most out of your Prime Gaming subscription

If you are an ardent Valorant player and consume Valorant-related media often, there are a few ways to maximize your Prime Gaming membership. Here are a few tips for doing so:

1) Checking Prime Gaming often

Do not forget to check the Valorant tab on Prime Gaming often, as it offers new monthly rewards. Prime Gaming may also offer new in-game benefits for other games you have in your library. Be on the lookout for free games and other exclusives as well.

2) Link accounts at the earliest

Link any gaming accounts eligible with Prime Gaming as soon as possible, as most free rewards and exclusives are limited-time in nature. This ensures you do not miss out on any offers as long as you check the website often.

3) Do not forget about your free Twitch Subscription

Prime Gaming comes with a free Twitch Subscription each month, so remember to use it for your favorite content creators on the streaming platform to show support without paying extra.

If you enjoy enhancing their gameplay aesthetically, the Claw and Order spray can be a cute and unique addition to your spray wheel. By simply following the steps summarized in this post, you can attain the Prime Gaming exclusive Claw and Order spray reward.

Check your Prime Gaming page often to stay updated on the newest rewards and benefits. Remember to link your gaming accounts and use your Twitch subscription to fully utilize your membership.

