How to get "Drop It" Wingman spray in Valorant

Valorant continues to engage its community through exciting challenges and rewards. The recent Community Challenge has concluded, and players now have the opportunity to claim the exclusive "Drop It" Wingman spray. In this article, we'll guide you on how to redeem this unique in-game item and provide some insights.

This spray is part of the year-end Community Challenge organized by Riot, celebrating players' participation by giving away goodies over the last few weeks.

How to redeem the Drop It Wingman Spray in Valorant

Community Challenge Rewards by Riot (Image via Riot Games)

If you've participated in the third and final Community Challenge of Riot Games' popular tactical shooter, you'll get the Drop It Wingman spray reward for free. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to redeem it:

Obtain your reward code: Your unique reward code for the Drop It Wingman spray is CC-VLRNT-CCHAL-WNGMN. Make sure to have this code ready before proceeding with the redemption process.

Visit the redemption page: Head to Riot Games' official redemption page, which is the dedicated platform where you can claim your Community Challenge rewards.

Enter your reward code: On the redemption page, you'll find a field where you can enter your reward code. Input CC-VLRNT-CCHAL-WNGMN in the designated space.

Complete verification: You'll have to log in to your profile before you can redeem the spray. Follow any on-screen instructions to complete the verification process.

Claim your Drop It Wingman Spray: Once the code is verified, you should see a confirmation message indicating that you've successfully redeemed the Drop It Wingman spray. The in-game item will be added to your Valorant inventory.

While most players receive their content instantly, there might be instances where it takes up to 24 hours for the reward to be processed and reflected in your account.

The Drop It Wingman Spray

Drop It Wingman Spray by Riot (Image via Riot Games)

The Drop It Wingman spray is a visually appealing and exclusive item that adds a touch of style to your in-game arsenal.

Gekko's Wingman and Classic Gun: The spray showcases Gekko's Wingman paired with a Classic gun, creating a distinctive visual composition. The design reflects a fun take on Gekko's Wingman.

Community Challenge: As part of the Community Challenge rewards, the Drop It Wingman spray is a testament to the collaborative efforts of the Valorant community. It symbolizes the collective achievements and dedication of players who participated in the challenge. Week three's challenge was to earn 300,000,000 assists in any mode.

Limited-time availability: To ensure exclusivity, the Drop It Wingman spray is only available for redemption through December 31, 2023. Claim your reward before the deadline to add this unique item to your Valorant collection.

Player Cards by Riot (Image via Riot Games)

The Drop It Wingman spray in Valorant is not just a cosmetic item but a badge of honor for players who successfully tackled the challenges of the Community Event. Follow the redemption steps outlined above, and you'll soon be showcasing this exclusive spray in your matches.