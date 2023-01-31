How to get Luna gunbuddy in Valorant

Valorant introduced a brand new bundle on the occasion of the Chinese New Year. The new Luna bundle encompasses skins for several weapons that can be used once purchased. Apart from the weapon skins, the collection includes a few cosmetic items, such as the gunbuddy.

The said cosmetic item can be acquired using simple methods. Riot Games has ensured that players do not miss out on the celebration of the Year of the Rabbit, as each and every cosmetic item included in the Luna collection captures the essence of the occasion.

How to acquire Luna gunbuddy in Valorant

Riot Games had previously released the Tigris collection while celebrating the Year of the Tiger in 2022. Players who regularly purchase skins will know that the Year of the Rabbit is a Deluxe-tier collection similar to the Tigris bundle.

Luna buddy in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

While the Luna collection includes weapon skins for five weapons, players can also grab the cosmetics separately. Here's how one can obtain the Luna buddy:

Go to the Valorant store in-game and browse the Luna collection. It should be the only bundle available in store as of the time of writing, as Araxys has left the shop.

Browse the items inside the collection until you find the Luna gun buddy.

You should have at least 475 Valorant Points (VP) in your account to purchase the cosmetic piece separately.

You can also get the buddy for free if you purchase the bundle for 5,100VP.

Much like any other bundle, the gun buddy, player card, spray, and melee can be acquired for free if one purchases the whole bundle from the store.

While the Deluxe-tier collection can currently be purchased from the store, players must be aware that the Luna collection cosmetic items, such as gunbuddies, will no longer be available once they leave the in-game store. However, Riot will allow them to grab weapon skins from regular store rotations.

Luna Buddy features an adorable visual of a rabbit that changes color along with a few distinctive features. It has a white and blue color combination and looks appealing while changing its form. It is by far one of the best gunbuddies Valorant has introduced to the title and goes perfectly with the Year of the Rabbit celebrations.

Will Luna skinline be available in regular shops and Night Market?

As the Luna bundle encompasses Deluxe-tier items, the skinline can also show up in the Night Market rotation, where players can get the weapon skins at great discounts. However, the upcoming Night Market will not feature the Luna collection. The Valorant Night Market does not include skins introduced in the current and previous Acts.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Let some light into your Lunar New Year with the Luna Bundle, containing cosmetics specially made to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit. Available in your shop JAN 26 PT. Let some light into your Lunar New Year with the Luna Bundle, containing cosmetics specially made to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit. Available in your shop JAN 26 PT. https://t.co/uXycP5d188

Players will have to wait for two Acts before getting their favorite Luna skin in the Night Market shop. Until then, they can acquire other skins for a reasonable price in the upcoming Episode 6 Act 1 Night Market.

