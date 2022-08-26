How to get Pokeball crosshair in Valorant

Although everyone loves the high-octane gameplay and breathtaking action that comes with securing rounds in Valorant, Riot Games' online competitive first-person shooter is much more than that. That said, whether it's pushing rank or getting headshots, crosshairs are always involved in one way or the other.

There are plenty of goofy settings available, and this article shows readers how to get the Pokeball crosshair in the game.

How can Valorant players apply the Pokeball crosshair setting in-game?

Patch 5.04 introduced a number of quality-of-life improvements to crosshair settings in the game. Players also get the opportunity to select custom crosshair colors, the ability to tune horizontal and vertical crosshair lines independently, and the capability to copy a spectating player's crosshair settings.

Everyone is eagerly waiting for the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which is set to be released later this year on November 18. Given such hype and anticipation, a crosshair that resembles a Pokeball, the device used to catch the critters, is an exciting prospect.

Shared by Dracarys Gaming BD on YouTube, the Pokeball crosshair is among ten funny crosshairs for Valorant. To get the Pokeball crosshair, players need to use the following settings in Valorant:

Crosshair Color - Red

Outlines - One

Outline Opacity - 1

Outline Thickness - 1

Center Dot - On

Center Dot Opacity - 1

Center Dot Thickness - 2

Show Inner Lines - On

Inner Line Opacity - 1

Inner Line Length - 5

Inner Line Thickness - 10

Inner Line Offset - 0

Show Outer Lines - On

Outer Line Opacity - 0

Outer Line Length - 1

Outer Line Thickness - 6

Outer Line Offset - 5

Players can input these values by launching the game, going into the Settings option, visiting Crosshair Settings, and then Primary. While they won't be able to "catch 'em all" in the FPS, they will get to one-tap their opponents with this amusing setting. All that is left is for Riot to make the crosshair official with a Valorant x Pokemon crossover.

Pokemon is one of the most well-known franchises of all time. Whether it's the anime, Pokemon Red, Pokemon Go, Pokemon Shield & Sword, the iconic franchise and its groups of critters are a nostalgic part of countless people's childhood and those growing up now. And now, such individuals can use the Pokeball crosshair in Valorant.

The developers are currently busy hosting the second iteration of the annual event, Valorant Champions 2022. Taking place in Istanbul, 16 teams are going to fight among themselves to stake a claim to the crown. Riot Games has already revealed the exclusive collection bundle for the event as well as the official theme and music video for the same.

Players have been disappointed with the latest patch that debuted earlier this week in Valorant. Although it brought a number of gameplay updates and quality-of-life improvements, Riot did not launch the hotly-anticipated next Agent, codenamed Mage. It is likely that players will get a tease or a glimpse of the same at the Champions 2022, similar to what happened last year with Neon.

