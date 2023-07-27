How to get Predicament Pals Valorant spray via Prime Gaming?

In the ever-evolving world of Valorant, developers are constantly finding new and exciting ways to keep players engaged. Keeping everyone hooked with monthly goodies is one of Riot Games' strategies to ensure the community remains entertained and eager for more. These enticing treats often come in the form of sprays and player cards, which the community loves to collect and show off in-game.

One avenue through which they can acquire these exclusive cosmetics is Prime Gaming, the gaming service offered by Amazon. By linking their Riot Games account to their Amazon Prime account, you can unlock a plethora of in-game rewards every month.

Among these fantastic rewards lies the coveted Predicament Pals spray, featuring none other than Gekko and Moshpit sharing an awkward yet endearing moment.

All you need to know about acquiring the new Predicament Pals Valorant spray

For Valorant enthusiasts who want to add the Predicament Pals spray to their collection, here's a step-by-step guide on how to claim it via Prime Gaming:

Step 1: You must have an active Amazon Prime Gaming account. If you don't have one already, sign up for Amazon Prime and then proceed to create your Prime Gaming account.

Step 2: Once you have your Amazon Prime Gaming account ready, it's time to connect it to your Riot Games account. Head to the Prime Gaming login page and enter your account information. After logging in, navigate to the Loot menu and select Valorant.

Step 3: Upon selecting Valorant from the Loot menu, you should find the delightful Predicament Pals spray waiting for you. Click on the icon representing the spray, and a prompt will appear, asking you to link your Prime Gaming account to your Riot Games account.

Step 4: Connect the Accounts to ensure you receive the Predicament Pals spray in Valorant. On the linking page, enter the required login ID and password, and once you submit the information, both accounts will be successfully linked.

Step 5: If you've followed the steps correctly, the adorable Predicament Pals spray should now be accessible. The next time you open the game, you'll be able to showcase this charming spray featuring Gekko and Moshpit in all your matches.

As with most Prime Gaming drops, the Predicament Pals spray is likely to be available for a limited time, and with its exclusive availability through Prime Gaming, not everyone may acquire it.

Therefore, if you're a fan of Gekko and Moshpit or simply love collecting unique in-game cosmetics, don't hesitate to link your Amazon Prime Gaming account to your Riot Games account and claim this adorable spray.

Best friends Gekko and Moshpit are waiting to join your adventures, so grab the Predicament Pals spray now and let the awkwardness and camaraderie unfold on the battlefield!