How to get Sentinels of Light 2.0 player card in Valorant

With the advent of Episode 7 Act 3 in Valorant, numerous leaks from Twitter pointed towards the arrival of the Sentinels of Light 2.0 bundle. Finally making its debut in-game alongside patch 7.10, the release brought some quality-of-life changes. Riot Games also surprised its fanbase by offering different skins to cherish. In addition to an amazing set of skins, the collection also boasts an alluring player card alongside other in-game cosmetics that the players can’t wait to try.

We’ll discuss all the necessary information you need to know about buying the brand-new Sentinels of Light 2.0 player card.

Purchasing the Sentinels of Light 2.0 player card from Valorant store

Sentinels of Light 2.0 player card in-game (Image via Riot Games)

After the Valiant Hero bundle skin was released in Episode 7 Act 3 of Valorant, players were anticipating another surprise from the Riot developers. This current Sentinels of Light 2.0 bundle is nothing but the previous iteration of the Sentinels of Light skin bundle. The skins showcase intricate textures inspired by the Rise of Sentinels event on League of Legends.

The player card features a picture of a Sentinel of Light looking at the statue at their HQ near Demacia. This Sentinels of Light 2.0 player card embellishes the core theme, and similar to other exclusive bundles, you can only get this player card upon purchase.

Here’s how to obtain the player card:

Open Riot Client and put in the proper credentials to log in.

Search for Valorant and hit the “Play” button.

After entering the main menu, navigate to the top section and find the store.

Select the “Featured” option and hit the Sentinels of Light 2.0 bundle section.

Scroll through all the available items and find the Sentinels of Light 2.0 player card.

Ensure that you have 375 VP (Valorant Points) available in your account.

(Valorant Points) available in your account. Click on the “Purchase item” button and complete the procedure.

In order to showcase this new player card, go to the “Collections” tab and choose Sentinels of Light 2.0 player card.

Apart from the exclusive player card, the developer has offered more alluring skins for purchase. The skin bundle includes:

Phantom

Odin

Spectre

Shorty

Gun buddy

Spray

This exclusive tier bundle is available in the store for 8700 VP. However, you must remember that this bundle is only available for a limited time, depending on your server region. Furthermore, if you don’t want to put a dent in your wallet by purchasing the whole bundle for a huge amount, you can always go for the skins separately.

All the skins in the bundle are available for 2175 VP, and the Relic Stone Dagger melee is available for 4350 VP, making it one of the most expensive melee from Valorant. Besides that, the gun buddy and spray are available for a very low price of 475 VP & 325 VP.

For more news related to Valorant, stay tuned on the page of Sportskeeda.