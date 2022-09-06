How to get a snowball crosshair in Valorant

The Valorant community recently came up with a plethora of custom crosshair designs. This is a combined result of updates to the crosshair system that Riot Games has launched and the community looking for newer crosshair designs to try out. Either way, a new crosshair design based on a snowball has been the talk of the town recently.

In this article, players will learn how to get a snowball crosshair and apply it in-game. Riot has been quite regular with updates to the game, patching out bugs and other issues at the drop of a hat. This has encouraged players to come back for more as they're able to enjoy a smooth gameplay experience without any cheaters in the lobby.

Get cold-blooded kills with the snowball crosshair in Valorant

Riot Games has made the crosshair system in Valorant one of the most robust crosshair systems in FPS games. Players can now get a custom color for their crosshair with the 5.04 patch. They can also copy the crosshair of the player they are spectating by simply using the console command "/cc" or "/crosshair copy" in the in-game chat. This will instantly copy the spectated player's crosshair profile, and players can choose to use it later from the crosshair section of the settings menu.

Apart from these new options, players can design a new crosshair from the ground up. One of the coolest crosshairs (pun intended) is the all-new snowball crosshair.

To get the crosshair, players will need to import the code below into the crosshair code option in Valorant and apply it:

Crosshair Code: 0;P;h;0;d;1;z;4;0t;4;0l;1;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Valorant players can also choose to go the lengthier route and copy the settings below to the in-game crosshair menu in order to get the snowball crosshair design:

General Crosshair settings

Color: White

Outlines: Off

Outline Opacity: 0.5

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: On

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: 4

Override Firing Error Offset With Crosshair Offset: Off

Override All Primary Crosshairs With my Crosshair Offset: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 1

Inner Line Thickness: 4

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Movement Error Multiplier: 1

Firing Error: Off

Firing Error Multiplier: 1

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Outer Line Opacity: 0.35

Outer Line Length: 2

Outer Line Thickness: 2

Outer Line Offset: 10

Movement Error: On

Movement Error Multiplier: 1

Firing Error: On

Firing Error Multiplier: 1

The snowball crosshair design looks like a lot of fun, but it is equally functional as well. Players can choose to use this crosshair in custom lobbies or casual gameplay sessions to get familiar with it. Grinding up the rank leaderboard won't be an issue with this crosshair once a player has mastered the gameplay basics.

Copying these settings will get the player the all-new snowball crosshair in Valorant. Players can then choose to grind up the ranks or show it off to friends in a casual or custom lobby.

