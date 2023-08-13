How to import Fit1nho's crosshair code in Valorant? (2023)

Even since the game's inception, Valorant esports has seen significant growth. The VCT has paved the way for many talented players to showcase their skills at the highest level. The game's esports scene gives opportunities to players from every corner of the world and allows them to have a chance of representing their country on the global stage.

In 2023, VCT changed quite a bit due to the introduction of franchising. Competitions were now separated into two different leagues. One was for the franchised team, while the other was for teams to have a chance at getting franchised.

Franchised teams received a regional event and three international events this year. Thanks to these, many upcoming players got the opportunity to make a statement with their performance on the stage. One such player is Fit1nho.

Valorant crosshair profile (2023) Giants Gaming's Fit1nho

Adolfo "Fit1nho" is an esports player from Spain who currently plays for Giants Gaming, competing in the EMEA region of Valorant esports. He has mainly fulfilled the role of a Primary Duelist for his team but has also played as the Initiators, Breach, and KAY/O in the past.

Fit1nho has been a part of Giants Gaming since February 2021. The team found success in the Regional League of Spain and eventually made their way to the top, becoming one of the better teams to come out of EMEA.

After Giants got franchised, the team received more opportunities to compete at the highest level possible. In the EMEA League, they were able to secure themselves a fifth-sixth finish but fell just short of qualifying for Masters Tokyo.

However, in the LCQ (Last Chance Qualifiers), Giants Gaming made an incredible run and qualified for Valorant Champions 2023. Fit1nho was a big contributor to this achievement. He had an ACS (Average Combat Score) of 246.1 and was among the top three players at the event. His explosive plays and sharp aim led him to top the scoreboard with 72 kills in his international debut against EDward Gaming.

Those who wish to play like Fit1nho can do so by using his crosshair code as follows:

0;s;1;P;u;000000FF;h;0;f;0;m;1;0l;4;0v;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;5;t;0000FFFF;s;0.848;o;1

The above crosshair can be helpful for players who like playing Duelist Agents like Jett or Raze.

How to apply Fit1nho's crosshair to your profile

To import Fit1nho's crosshair code in the game, click on settings and then the Crosshair tab in the middle.

Crosshair Profile menu in-game (Image via Riot Games)

Then click on "Import Profile Code" situated next to the "Export Profile Code" option. This will be denoted by the downward arrow icon. However, if you're having trouble locating it, the image above should help you find it.

After that, copy the crosshair code given above and paste it into the import profile box. Once the code has been put in, click the "Import" option and the required crosshair should be visible on the screen.

How to import a new crosshair profile (Image via Riot Games)

Once the above process is done, Fit1nho's crosshair should be available. You can further choose to customize it through the many options that Valorant offers.