How to import whzy's crosshair code in Valorant? (2023)

Valorant is gradually growing into one of the most popular esports titles today. The game's tendency to be a satisfying FPS (First Person Shooter) and allowing players to use different abilities makes it very fun to watch. The VCT (Valorant Champions Tour) has been evolving ever since its beginning.

What started out as an esport where a few regions reigned supreme has now made every region a championship contender. Teams from all over the world have stepped up their game, and today any team from any region is capable of taking down the favorites.

The Chinese region of Valorant is rather new to the game's esports scene as opposed to the rest of the world. However, a few Chinese teams and players have left quite an impression on global viewers. One such player is whzy.

Valorant crosshair profile (2023) Bilibili Gaming's whzy

Wang "whzy" Haozhe is a Chinese esports player who currently plays for Bilibili Gaming. He fulfills the role of a primary Duelist for his team but has also played as the Sentinel, Chamber in the past.

He has been a part of Bilbili Gaming since 2023. The team has had a few ups and downs regionally but has managed to stay amongst the top Valorant teams in China. Bilibili Gaming was also able to qualify for Valorant Champions.

whzy is an explosive Duelist who has put up huge numbers on the scoreboard for his team. In his international debut against NRG Esports, he topped the scoreboard with 51 kills. His Raze movement and Judge kills were extremely entertaining to watch and led to them being the second team from China to secure a win in an international event.

Those who wish to play like whzy can do so by using his crosshair code as follows:

0;s;1;P;c;8;u;00FF7FFF;o;0.6;b;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0a;0;0f;0;1t;1;1o;2;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0;S;b;1;c;8;t;00FF7FFF;s;0.511;o;1

This might prove especially helpful to Raze players who love to move around stylishly with their Blast Packs.

How to apply whzy's crosshair to your profile

To import whzy's crosshair code in the game, go to settings and click on the Crosshair tab in the middle.

Crosshair Profile menu in-game (Image via Riot Games)

Then click on "Import Profile Code," which is next to the "Export Profile Code" option. This will be denoted with a downward arrow symbol. The above image can be referred to if you are having trouble locating it.

After that, copy the crosshair code mentioned above and paste it into the import Profile box. Once the code has been put in, click the 'Import' option, and the desired crosshair should be visible on the screen.

How to import a new crosshair profile (Image via Riot Games)

Once the above process is done, whzy's crosshair code should be available. You can further choose to customize it according to your wishes.