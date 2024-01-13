How many game modes does Valorant have? (February 2024)

With its unique character-based gameplay and vibrant aesthetic nearing four years, Valorant draws in players new to the tactical shooter genre and fans of first-person shooters. The shooter game has added several additional game modes in the three years since its release, making it an even more feature-rich and entertaining experience.

Valorant has nine game modes in total as of 2024. These include the traditional Deathmatch and Spike Rush games and more niche ones like Escalation and Replication. Each provides a distinct experience, and they all have something to offer players of various skill levels.

All Valorant game modes in 2024

1) Team Deathmatch

Valorant Team Deathmatch game mode (Image via Riot Games)

The latest game mode added to Valorant's playlist is a 5v5 ability-based Team Deathmatch. One can compete against the opposing team on four brand-new maps created especially for this game style. Additionally, the Team Deathmatch mode has many well-known features, like respawns and no econ, just like the standard Deathmatch game mode.

There are different stages in the game where you can set your weapon loadout. While Agent powers will be available to you, they will take time to charge, and obtaining an ultimate orb or killing foes will charge your ultimate ability.

2) Unrated

Valorant Unrated game mode (Image via Sportskeeda)

This is a typical Valorant game. You must win 13 rounds to claim the victory. The game is divided into two 12-round halves, where you switch between attacking and defending during each half. You can play Unrated to become familiarized and prepared to enter competitive mode.

This is a great area to become accustomed to the maps, experiment with different lineups and angles, and test out new Agents.

3) Competitive

Competitive game mode (Image via Riot Games)

This is a competitive version of an unrated match in Valorant. To play competitive matches, you must first reach level 20, following which you can queue into them. To decide your starting rank for the current act (season), you must first play five placement matches in this mode.

After that, your performance and the match's outcome will determine your Rank Rating (RR), which you can increase or decrease. You can earn anywhere from 20 to 30 RR if you perform incredibly well in a match, but the opposite is also true. You could gain or lose about 10–15 RR if you go even.

4) Swift Play

Swiftplay game mode (Image via Riot Games)

It is a new mode introduced in 2023 that resembles an unrated match. Swift Play, though, is exactly as its name implies — swift. The game is divided into two halves of four rounds each, with the first to five rounds being the winner instead of the first to thirteen.

Because Swift Play mode has a shorter game length, the economy is also tweaked. Since you gain more credits with each round, you won't have to manage your economy as carefully as in an unrated match. There are fewer rounds, but the gameplay is exactly the same as in an Unrated or Competitive Match.

To win, you must cooperate with your team and plant and defuse the spike.

5) Spike Rush

Spike Rush game mode (Image via Riot Games)

The Spike Rush game mode in Valorant is quite casual. The winner of the game is the first to fourth round in each of the two halves. Just like an attack round in an Unrated, Competitive, or Swift Play match, each player receives a spike rather than just a single spike.

Players also don't purchase weapons every round. Rather, based on the round, each participant receives the same loadout of weapons and shields. With the exception of their ultimates, players are also given complete control over their abilities.

The map doesn't include any ult point orbs. Instead, power-up orbs such as stim packs, tracker wolves, and full ultimate charge have taken their place. As a result, most players don't take Spike Rush seriously. When playing this mode and attempting the occasional dumb act, you can expect to stumble into folks who are just having fun.

6) Deathmatch

Deathmatch game mode (Image via Riot Games)

Before starting a competitive match, players often turn to the casual free-for-all Deathmatch game mode to hone their shooting techniques in Valorant. Like numerous other games' deathmatches, Valorant revolves solely around gunplay rather than skill. You won't be able to use the talents of the randomly assigned Agent.

Twelve players compete in a free-for-all deathmatch where the player with the most kills at the end of the nine-minute game wins. You can use any weapon, however, most will pick Vandals or Phantoms. There is no economy management, and you can switch weapons after each death.

7) Escalation

Escalation game mode (Image via Riot Games)

Escalation is another lighthearted 5v5 game mode in Valorant. As various checkpoints are reached, teams will switch out weapons from a set of twelve, including items like Raze's Paint Shells and Sova's Shock Darts. This is mostly a gun game, much like Deathmatch, and no Agent powers are granted.

To win, your team must score kills to move on to the next weapon, and so on, until all 12 of the match's chosen weapons have been utilized. Regardless of what your team has accomplished, you must score at least one kill with the current weapon to advance. Your team will progress through the weapons collectively once they earn enough kills.

8) Premier

Premier game mode (Image via Riot Games)

Valorant uses the Premier mode as its in-game tournament system. To compete in this mode, a team of five players is necessary. Once your partners have been identified, you must register before the deadline for the current tournament cycle.

The tournaments will last roughly a month. You will be able to see the specific map that will be used each weekend in advance and can play up to two games during each tournament weekend.

9) Custom

Custom game mode (Image via Riot Games)

Playing custom games with friends in Valorant is a wonderful way to practice using particular Agents and techniques, or you can have fun. In addition to choosing specific game rules, cheating, and unlimited ability usage, players can also choose Agents for a match.

It is also possible to set custom games to Tournament Mode, which enables participants to use the same map and set of regulations as the official Competitive Mode. They work well for skill development and practice in a more laid-back setting.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on Valorant.