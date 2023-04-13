How much does Valorant's Black Market skin collection cost?

Valorant introduced a brand new skin collection after patch 6.07's deployment, called the Black Market. The items in this bundle share a close resemblance to CS:GO's default weapon skin, which many fans have praised. While it offers some solid options for players, readers must know that the Black Market collection does not include any cosmetics besides weapon items, such as gunbuddies, sprays, or player cards.

That being said, it presents a pretty unique take on guns, as Valorant rarely introduces bundles featuring real-life themes. The Recon collection was the last set that featured customizable attachments, while its weapons also shared a tactical look inspired by real-world guns. Fans who are interested in the Black Market collection will find all the necessary information below.

Black Market skin collection is a Premium-tier set in Valorant

The Black Market set is the most recent collection added to Valorant's skin pool and offers a total of five weapon cosmetics, including one for the melee Butterfly Knife. Players will be able to purchase this collection for 7,100 Valorant Points (VP). However, each item in it can be separately purchased for 1,755 VP, with the Butterfly Knife item being 3,550 VP.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Choose a side // Change your look. The Black Market skins feature unique Defender and Attacker appearances, and they’re now available in your shop. Choose a side // Change your look. The Black Market skins feature unique Defender and Attacker appearances, and they’re now available in your shop. https://t.co/2LuyjOP8eV

The Black Market set features a total of five weapons that readers will be able to acquire via set or separately. The weapons are as follows:

Black Market Vandal

Black Market Bulldog

Black Market Marshal

Black Market Classic

Butterfly Knife (Melee)

The collection does not include any other cosmetic items besides the aforementioned weapon skins.

As the collection comes under the Premium tier, readers will be happy to learn that the Black Market bundle will show up in the Night Market, as its items fit the latter's price threshold. One will be able to acquire each and every skin from the collection at a discount in the marketplace.

Does the Black Market collection include variants?

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Switch sides // Switch skins. The Black Market Bulldog, Vandal, Marshal, Classic and Butterfly Knife Melee have unique Defender and Attacker appearances. Bundle hits your shop April 12th. Switch sides // Switch skins. The Black Market Bulldog, Vandal, Marshal, Classic and Butterfly Knife Melee have unique Defender and Attacker appearances. Bundle hits your shop April 12th. https://t.co/MIKsW9Z0QD

The Black Market skins will change their color scheme when you switch sides. The cosmetics present two different color styles that alter when you go from attacking to defending or vice versa. Switchable gun models can be unlocked by upgrading the skin using Radianite Points (RP) in Valorant.

The Black Market bundle takes a different approach on variants as it does not feature traditional ones like other skin collections, where players can employ a single color scheme that was unlocked using RP. Instead, it allows one to enjoy different color models, depending on the side they are playing in the game.

The Black Market collection is now available in game stores and will stick around until April 25, 2023. With no cosmetics in the set other than the five mentioned earlier, players will still be able to grab every single item from the bundle via the regular store rotation or Night Market.

