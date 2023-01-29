How to play Valorant on Mac using Boot Camp (2023)

Valorant gained its popularity by being an excellent competitive shooter. That being said, Riot has ensured that the title is limited only to Microsoft Windows. The game can only be played on a single platform as of now, however, those who own a Mac need not fret.

While Mac does not support titles such as Valorant, Multi Boot Utility kits like the Boot Camp can emulate Windows on a device that can help one enjoy the competitive shooter without hassle.

This article will provide a brief guide on how to play Riot Games' shooter on Mac using the Boot Camp.

How can one install Valorant using Boot Camp on a Mac device?

First and foremost, players must ensure that their Mac computer has an Intel CPU. The minimum criteria for running Valorant on an Apple device is to have Windows on it alongside an Intel CPU. One cannot run Riot Games' shooter on Mac devices that use an M1 processor.

Here's how you can install Valorant on a Mac device:

Use Apple's official guide to check your Mac's Secure Boot and ensure its full security.

Install Boot Camp Assistant to create a separate partition for Windows. Keep in mind that while installing Windows, you need to make sure that it is a newer version of the Operating System, as Riot has ended its support for older versions.

Inside Boot Camp Assistant, navigate to the Utilities section.

If the Assistant asks to insert a USB, plug in a drive, and the Assistant will automatically create a bootable drive for the installation.

Set the partition around 70GB as a new OS might take some space.

Once the partition is made, format the Boot Camp partition. This will be later used to install Valorant on the Mac device.

Your device should automatically restart to the Microsoft Windows installer. Select the Boot Camp partition when selecting a drive for installing Windows.

Follow all the necessary steps on the screen while installing the OS.

Once the Windows installation has finished, the rest of the journey will be fairly easy. All users need to do is install the Boot Camp installer and the necessary Windows drivers, which will be mentioned through the on-screen prompts.

The device should be restarted once more to switch between macOS and Windows. Upon holding the Option key during the boot, users will be able to swap between the two operating systems.

How to install the game after switching to Windows?

The hard part is over once users have grown accustomed to switching between the systems. Installing the game is fairly easy and does not require any complicated steps.

Here's how one can install Valorant after switching to Windows on a Mac device:

Make sure you have a web browser installed on the Windows OS so you can navigate to the official Riot website.

Create a Riot ID and log in. The website will give you the option to download the official Riot client.

Once the client is installed, you can download and play Valorant on your Mac computer.

While installing the game is not that difficult, users will still have to install the necessary drivers and frameworks to run the game. Keeping drivers updated will ensure a smoother experience without any lags or crashes. Since users will technically play the game on an emulator, it is highly recommended to keep updating their drivers.

