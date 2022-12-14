How to unlock Agents in Valorant Episode 5 Act 3

Valorant has quickly climbed to the top of the charts of competitive games in the industry. Riot Games' hero-shooter also received the Esports Game of the Year award at Esports Awards 2022. This just goes to show how much the community has appreciated Valorant over the course of two years.

A great part of why the fanbase has stuck to Valorant is the diversity in character roster and playstyles that it offers. As of Episode 5 Act 3, there are 20 playable Agents in the game.

As 2022 is nearing its end, many new players are still joining the game and learning the roots. The VCT scene has always been inspiring for beginners to learn the game and mimic many strategies involving Agent abilities and map strategies.

This article guides players on how to unlock these Agents from their personal roster and queue with them in competitive play.

A guide to unlock and play with different Agents in Valorant Episode 5 Act 3

Valorant offers a variety of ways to unlock Agents. Some of these methods are also paid if players lack the time to grind. Furthermore, acquiring Agents in the shooter is fairly easy and accessible.

Here are a few ways to unlock Valorant Agents in 2022:

An Agent is available on the fifth tier of an Agent Contract. You can activate the contract for the desired character and grind it through gaining XP from playing modes in Valorant.

You can also purchase all the five tiers from the contract with Valorant Points (VP) that can be purchased through real money. However, the higher tiers are not purchasable.

Lastly, you can play the game through Xbox Game Pass that has the added perk of all the Agents being unlocked. However, in order to access it, players will have to buy the Game Pass.

The aforementioned list includes all the available methods of acquiring Agents in Riot's hero-shooter. The developers could introduce new ways to increase the roster in the near future, but it is unlikely at the moment.

The rate of grinding through the tiers of an Agent Contract can be made faster with the help of daily and weekly challenges in-game. Completing the contract is the only free way to unlock Agents in the game right now, but the challenges make it even easier.

Purchasing every single contract tier will cost a player 1000 VP. Each tile will cost 200 VP and a purchase of a total of five tiers will have them spend more. If they are ready to spend a small amount of money, then the first few tiles are usually easy to unlock through challenges. The last two tiles will then cost about 400 VP.

Lastly, Riot and Microsoft's collaboration has already given players a plethora of perks since the game arrived on the Xbox Game Pass. Players can not only access every single Agent in the game, but can also gain additional benefits such as XP boosts.

Riot Games often introduces a new character to shift the existing meta of their shooter. It is likely that they will launch another in the upcoming Episode. Knowing how to grab one as soon as it arrives is a great way to stay up to date with the game's general composition.

Poll : 0 votes