Is Kuronami skin bundle in Valorant worth buying?

Valorant's Kuronami skin bundle, an exceptionally appealing addition to the game's cosmetic range, has delighted players since it came out with the new Episode 8. The collection's debut generated immense interest because of its aesthetics and distinct visual elements, especially the eye-catching finisher.

As players consider their options in the ever-expanding world of Valorant skins, the question arises: is the Kuronami bundle truly worth it?

This article presents an overview of this new skin collection, including its features, cost, and overall value proposition, to assist players in making an informed decision about whether to add these exclusive cosmetics to their collections.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

How much does the Kuronami bundle cost in Valorant?

The pricing of the Kuronami skin collection plays a pivotal role in influencing a player's decision to invest in its contents. It is prudent to avoid excessive spending if the cost is too high. However, certain skins may justify their price tags.

The Kuronami skin collection is available for 9,500 VP. The individual weapon skins are priced at 2,375 VP each. Notably, the captivating melee skin, Kuronami no Yaiba, holds a unique value of 5,350 VP.

In addition to the weapon skins, players can acquire a gun buddy for 475 VP. Animated player cards and sprays are also part of the collection, priced at 375 VP and 325 VP, respectively.

The Kuronami collection falls under the Exclusive tier of Valorant skins, which are the second-most expensive in the game. Furthermore, these skins will not be included in the Night Market and will never be subject to discounts. They can only be purchased at full price, similar to all other Exclusive tier skins.

If the complete bundle exceeds your budget, individual skins can be purchased separately from the store later. However, opting for the complete bundle provides additional benefits, including the animated player card, gun buddy, animated spray, and melee skin, all for free. Therefore, purchasing the full bundle is more cost-effective than buying the skins individually.

Highlights of Valorant's Kuronami skin collection

Sheriff reloading animation (Image via Riot Games)

The Kuronami skin collection in Valorant is a fresh and visually striking addition to the game. Featuring smooth floating animations, these skins provide a unique visual experience for players.

When equipped, they showcase a distinct loading animation where a bullet is smoothly inserted into the chamber, all without the character model physically interacting with the weapon. This meticulous attention to detail adds an element of refinement to the weapon handling that distinguishes it from other skins.

The purple and black color variations of the Kuronami skins have drawn comparisons to the popular Reaver skin collection due to their eye-catching appearance. The floating reload animation, featuring cloud or shuriken-shaped bullets, further amplifies the essence of the Reaver collection within the bundle.

Finisher animation (Image via Riot Games)

A standout feature of this skin collection is its finishing animation. When a player secures the final kill of a round using a weapon with the Kuronami skin, the killing bullet envelops the enemy in a sphere-shaped cloud.

This unique visual effect, reminiscent of dome-shaped smokes in Valorant, is followed by a thunderstorm that blankets the map, creating a dramatic atmosphere. The cloud can be shot and burst, adding an interactive element that is a first in the game.

Melee skin-equipping animation (Image via Riot Games)

Knife skins are highly sought after by fans looking to personalize their inventories, and the Kuronami no Yaiba melee skin in the bundle follows the design of the "kusarigama," an ancient Japanese weapon.

When inspected, the character model spins the chains attached to the melee. The speed of this rotation gradually increases with repeated use of the inspect button, giving the melee weapon a distinctive flair. This dual-wielding style melee is one of the finest in Valorant to date, with unique animation sequences for equipping and striking that set it apart from other knife skins in the game.

Given the popularity of visually appealing knife skins among fans, this kusarigama-style melee option becomes a highly desirable addition to players' inventories.

Conclusion: A solid investment in visual excellence

The new Kuronami skin collection in Valorant showcases the game's dedication to delivering exceptional cosmetic experiences. Boasting unique features and a diverse array of weapons, it is poised to captivate both skin enthusiasts and newcomers to the game.

This bundle introduces a range of distinctive features that elevate the gameplay experience. From sleek floating weapon animations to unique loading and reloading sequences, each element of the skins is meticulously crafted to make a statement.

While the high price of the bundle may give some players pause, it offers exceptional value for those seeking to enhance their Valorant experience. With skins for essential weapons like the Vandal, Marshal, Spectre, and Sheriff, the collection ensures a cohesive aesthetic across loadouts. For new players, it provides an opportunity to kick-start their collection with versatile and visually striking skins.

For those willing to invest, the Kuronami skin collection is a worthwhile choice that is unlikely to disappoint. With its striking visuals, distinctive features, and comprehensive weapon selection, it sets a high bar for future skin collections in Valorant.