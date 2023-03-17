Is ranking up in Valorant easier after Act 1 of each Episode?

Valorant's ranking system is used to determine a player's skill level, and each gets designated with a rank based on their recent performance. Ranking up and de-ranking solely depends on their performance in the latest matches.

After the conclusion of every game, the player gets awarded or deducted a certain amount of Rank Rating (RR), which affects the current tier. It is considered with several factors in mind, such as the performance of the individual and the overall team and their opponents' skill level.

Some are confused about whether the ranking system becomes lenient with the starting Act of every episode. So, this article will try to determine whether ranking up in Valorant becomes easier after Act 1.

Exploring the effect of Act 1 refreshes on Valorant's ranking system

Riot Games hasn't revealed how its ranking system works. But five Episodes later, as the game approaches its third anniversary, it is clear that every account faces a rank reset once an Episode finally ends. The placement matches are then calculated while considering the performance and Rank Rating during the previous and the new Episode.

Players are usually placed in one or two tiers lower than their previous Episode rank, depending on the number of wins in the new iteration. For example, Platinum 1 gamers can be placed somewhere around Silver 2 if they fail to secure most placement matches.

Meanwhile, Gold 1 players will be placed around similar ranks if they win most of their placement matches. This usually makes it tough for them to compete against higher-ranked players, even in the lower-ranked lobby.

During Act 1, players can rank up close to their skill level, which means that it becomes easier to rank up during the following Act.

Conclusion

Yes, it is easier to rank up after Act 1 of every Episode. Players face highly skilled opponents, even in the lower ranks, during the starting Act. This makes it significantly more difficult initially but eventually mitigates with time.

Players can increase their chances of climbing the ranks and reaching their desired level in Valorant by polishing their skills as teammates, which will help them win matches, improve their RR, and move up the ranks. They should also remain calm during solo queuing, as not every player is friendly, and being uncouth destroys the game's integrity.

On the bright side, Episode 6 Act 2 in Valorant is already here, so those stuck at a lower rank than their initial potential in the last act would have an easier time ranking up.

