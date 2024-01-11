Is Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 Battlepass worth buying?

Valorant's Episode 8 Act 1 Battlepass offers players a diverse selection of appealing in-game cosmetic items at an affordable price. The highly anticipated Battlepass features 50 tiers of rewards, all available for purchase at a reasonable cost of 1000 VP, with some items also obtainable for free.

The Battlepass provides a cost-effective way for players to acquire engaging cosmetics, allowing them to enhance their collections within Riot Games' tactical shooter. It includes various sets of weapon skins, player cards, sprays, Radianite points, and gun buddies.

Naturally, fans might be curious about whether investing in Valorant's Episode 8 Act 1 Battlepass is a good idea. This article presents an impartial overview to assist them in making an informed decision.

Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 Battlepass review

Here is a compilation of Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 Battlepass bundle names paired with the weapons they include:

Fiber Optic bundle: Classic, Ghost, Marshal, Spectre

Classic, Ghost, Marshal, Spectre Guardrail bundle: Frenzy, Gaudian, Shorty, Vandal, Melee

Frenzy, Gaudian, Shorty, Vandal, Melee Tacticplay bundle: Bulldog, Odin, Phantom, Stinger

Notably, this selection does not include the Sheriff and Judge skins, which have been featured in previous Battlepasses.

Featured in the premium tier of the Battlepass, the Guardrail collection is crafted to cater to a wide audience with its striking black and gold theme.

Moreover, as noted earlier, this collection features a melee skin, designated as a Tier 50 Battlepass reward, boasting a bold crossover between the sword and hammer style design reminiscent of popular Valorant skins.

It's important to mention that there won't be any weapon or melee skins featuring exclusive animations or sound effects in Episode 8 Act 1's Battlepass, as seen in other collections, consistent with the typical offerings for Battlepass weapon cosmetics.

In addition to the skin sets, this Battlepass will include 13 player cards, 10 gun buddies, 15 sprays, assorted player titles, and a grand total of 160 Radianite Points. Certain items will be available for free, allowing players to earn them through XP accumulation.

You have the option to buy the Battlepass and promptly acquire appealing player cards and sprays like:

Nothing Stays Hidden card, available at tier 17,

Portfolio Card, available at tier 31

Unstoppable Gekko Card, available at tier 38

Did you drop this? Spray, available at tier 18

Savoury Spice Spray, available at tier 44

Cuteness Overload Spray, available at tier 48

By purchasing the Battlepass, you'll also get access to an exclusive XP boost that lets you quickly earn experience points and unlock new tiers.

Nevertheless, here is a collection of rewards you can earn on the free track of Episode 8 Act 1 Battlepass:

Three player cards

Three gun buddies

Three player titles

Two sprays

60 Radianite Points

Fiber Optic Ghost

Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 Battlepass: A subpar offering

As expected, the Battlepass for Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 presents an attractive opportunity for players seeking to earn Radianite points or collect engaging player cards and sprays. Notably, it introduces impressive weapon skins like the unique Guardrail Hammer melee, appealing to a wide range of tastes, especially those who are still building their inventory.

Investing in Valorant's Episode 8 Act 1 Battlepass for 1000 VP to unlock the paid track rewards is a worthwhile choice for players who want to expand their cosmetic collection and accumulate Radianite Points while staying within their budget.

While the player cards and sprays in the Episode 8 Act 1 Battlepass may be enticing, it's important to note that all its contents, except for weapon skins, Epilogue tier rewards, and the EP // Act Coin gun buddy, will be available in the Accessory Store starting from Episode 9 Act 1.

Players can use Kingdom Credits to purchase these cosmetics, so buying this Battlepass specifically for these in-game items might not be the best strategy.

Experienced players who are not interested in collecting Radianite Points or already have premium cosmetics may find it more suitable to skip this Battlepass. Purchasing the Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 Battlepass solely for new weapon skins may not be advisable.