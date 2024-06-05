Iso buffed and Clove nerfed in Valorant patch 8.11

Valorant patch 8.11 brings several updates but the most significant of them are the Iso buffs and the Clove nerfs. Both Agents are fairly new to the shooter but when it comes to their pick rate, they lie on opposite ends of the popularity spectrum. Iso is not picked as much in the game as his utility set can be quite limiting, especially in a competitive setting.

Clove on the other hand is popular among players thanks to their abilities which allow them to be a hybrid character that brings the qualities of both Duelists and Controllers to the mix.

To counter this imbalance and bring fans a more competitive and balanced gaming experience, patch 8.11 brings tons of Agent updates, which hold the potential to alter the game's Agent meta.

In this brief article, we'll take a closer look at all the Iso buffs and Clove nerfs in the Valorant patch 8.11.

What are the Iso buffs and Clove nerfs in Valorant patch 8.11?

The Valorant patch 8.11 states the following Iso buffs and Clove nerfs:

Iso

Double Tap (E)

Iso now grants himself a shield upon finishing a 1 second animation during which he can’t use his gun.

This plays a shield forming sound at the end of the channel when the shield is activated.

Charges 2 >>> 1

Kill reset added to Double Tap (Iso gets a charge back if he gets 2 kills).

Iso now receives a Wall Penetration tag instead of a standard Heavy Penetration tag when the shield is broken. This means he’s slowed less upon his shield breaking.

Additionally, Iso now gets a damage indicator towards the direction of the enemy that broke the shield

Iso can now recast Double Tap while it’s active to refresh the duration of the shield.

This is relevant if he gets a refreshed charge of his Double Tap from getting 2 kills.

Clove

Pick-Me-Up (C)

Cost 100 >>> 200

Duration 10s >>> 8s

Damaging Assist Time to activate 10s >>> 6s

Not Dead Yet (X)

Cost 7 >>> 8

Unequip Delay .7 >>> .8s

BUG FIX: Clove’s ultimate will no longer survive the fighting state if they get a smoke assist.

As seen from the abovementioned changes, it is evident that Riot Games wanted to ensure that their Agent pool consisted of balanced characters and no particular Agent stands out from the rest for being overpowered or even underpowered.

The Valorant patch 8.11 with these Iso buffs and Clove nerfs will be released on June 11, 2024.

That covers everything that you need to know about the upcoming Agent changes for Iso and Clove in Valorant patch 8.11 However, please note that these aren't the only two Agents that will be receiving changes. In fact, the upcoming update will be bringing tweaks for other Duelists in the shooter which include Reyna, Raze, and Neon.

