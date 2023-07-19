keloqz Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant esports has been very unpredictable in 2023. Teams were split into various leagues due to franchising. While thirty teams got to compete in the tier-1 leagues, the rest had to go through the tier-2 Challengers League and Ascension event in their attempts to get franchised. This led to a rise of teams who were previously considered weak to come back as one of the top teams in their respective region.
During franchising, several talented players scattered across many teams to form strong rosters. However, tournaments like VCT leagues, LOCK//IN, and Masters Tokyo have allowed these players to showcase their skills at the highest level possible. One such player who was incredible throughout the 2023 season is keloqz.
Valorant settings utilized by Team Heretics' keloqz
Cista "keloqz" Wassim is a French esports player currently playing for Team Heretics. He has mostly fulfilled the role of a Primary Duelist like Jett for his team but has also played as the Sentinel Agent, Chamber, when needed.
keloqz's Valorant journey took off when he joined one of EMEA's top Valorant teams, G2 Esports, in June 2021. With this team, keloqz shined and took over matches with his Operator skills. The team even qualified for an international event, VCT Stage 3: Masters Berlin, in 2021.
After G2 Esports benched him, keloqz left the team and joined Team Heretics in February 2022. However, this team couldn't achieve much. In 2023, Team Heretics got the franchising spot and saw a complete revamp in their roster with keloqz still on the team.
keloqz is an extremely flashy player who can make some incredible plays and make them work. He is amongst the best Jett players in EMEA and is also very skilled with his Operator. He enjoyed a great showing at VCT LOCK//IN, where he obliterated the opponents by constantly getting multi-kills.
Knowing keloqz's Valorant settings could be very useful for players who wish to improve in the game. These settings could prove especially helpful for players who like to play Duelist Agents like Jett. This article lists down keloqz's Valorant settings equipment for 2023.
Note: This data is procured from prosettings.net
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 0.44
- eDPI: 176
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Cyan
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: On
- Center Dot Opacity: 0
- Center Dot Thickness: 1
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: A
- Crouch: R
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: E
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 2: C
- Use/Equip Ability 3: V
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): L-Shift
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Red(Default)
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black
- Mousepad: Logitech G640
- Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X Keyboard
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X Wireless Headset
Pc Specs
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 1060
Using keloqz’s settings will definitely prove to be of use while playing Valorant. However, players must have an aim training routine to get even better.