keloqz Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant esports has been very unpredictable in 2023. Teams were split into various leagues due to franchising. While thirty teams got to compete in the tier-1 leagues, the rest had to go through the tier-2 Challengers League and Ascension event in their attempts to get franchised. This led to a rise of teams who were previously considered weak to come back as one of the top teams in their respective region.

During franchising, several talented players scattered across many teams to form strong rosters. However, tournaments like VCT leagues, LOCK//IN, and Masters Tokyo have allowed these players to showcase their skills at the highest level possible. One such player who was incredible throughout the 2023 season is keloqz.

Valorant settings utilized by Team Heretics' keloqz

Cista "keloqz" Wassim is a French esports player currently playing for Team Heretics. He has mostly fulfilled the role of a Primary Duelist like Jett for his team but has also played as the Sentinel Agent, Chamber, when needed.

keloqz's Valorant journey took off when he joined one of EMEA's top Valorant teams, G2 Esports, in June 2021. With this team, keloqz shined and took over matches with his Operator skills. The team even qualified for an international event, VCT Stage 3: Masters Berlin, in 2021.

After G2 Esports benched him, keloqz left the team and joined Team Heretics in February 2022. However, this team couldn't achieve much. In 2023, Team Heretics got the franchising spot and saw a complete revamp in their roster with keloqz still on the team.

keloqz is an extremely flashy player who can make some incredible plays and make them work. He is amongst the best Jett players in EMEA and is also very skilled with his Operator. He enjoyed a great showing at VCT LOCK//IN, where he obliterated the opponents by constantly getting multi-kills.

Knowing keloqz's Valorant settings could be very useful for players who wish to improve in the game. These settings could prove especially helpful for players who like to play Duelist Agents like Jett. This article lists down keloqz's Valorant settings equipment for 2023.

Note: This data is procured from prosettings.net

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 0.44

eDPI: 176

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Cyan

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: On

Center Dot Opacity: 0

Center Dot Thickness: 1

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: A

Crouch: R

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: E

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: 4

Use/Equip Ability 2: C

Use/Equip Ability 3: V

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): L-Shift

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Red(Default)

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black

Mousepad: Logitech G640

Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X Keyboard

Headset: Logitech G Pro X Wireless Headset

Pc Specs

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 1060

Using keloqz’s settings will definitely prove to be of use while playing Valorant. However, players must have an aim training routine to get even better.