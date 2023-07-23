keznit Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant is Riot Games' character-based tactical shooter. The game has more than twenty playable Agents, each with a unique set of abilities. This adds complexity to the gameplay. However, the central focus of the title is on shooting and out-aiming your opponents. To do that, players are always on the lookout for perfect in-game settings.

Since Valorant's settings menu has tons of options, players — especially beginners — may have a hard time making the right tweaks. Taking a look at the in-game settings used by professional players can be quite helpful in overcoming this problem.

Angelo “keznit” Mori is a Chilean Valorant gamer currently associated with KRU Esports. He is known for his explosive performance using Duelists like Jett and Raze. If you believe your playstyle is similar to keznit's, this article has all his game settings for you to copy and use.

Valorant settings and peripherals used by KRU Esports' keznit in 2023

You can find all the necessary details of keznit's in-game settings in Valorant, from his crosshair profile to his video settings, below.

Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.346

eDPI: 276.8

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Cyan

Crosshair Color: #00FFFF

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: Q

Use/Equip Ability 2: E

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On the Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 0.932

Minimap Zoom: 0.677

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black

Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE

Headset: HyperX Cloud II Wireless

Mousepad: Lethal Gaming Gear Saturn Pro

More information about keznit

keznit is best known for his performance as the star Duelist on his Valorant team. Jett, Raze, and Reyna are his most-played Agents across his professional career.

In the recent VCT Americas LCQ, keznit was the highest-rated player across multiple areas, including average combat score and kill-to-death ratio. He is a promising young gamer with a lot of potential, and it will be interesting to see how he performs later this season of the Valorant Champions Tour or in subsequent ones.