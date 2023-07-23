keznit Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant is Riot Games' character-based tactical shooter. The game has more than twenty playable Agents, each with a unique set of abilities. This adds complexity to the gameplay. However, the central focus of the title is on shooting and out-aiming your opponents. To do that, players are always on the lookout for perfect in-game settings.
Since Valorant's settings menu has tons of options, players — especially beginners — may have a hard time making the right tweaks. Taking a look at the in-game settings used by professional players can be quite helpful in overcoming this problem.
Angelo “keznit” Mori is a Chilean Valorant gamer currently associated with KRU Esports. He is known for his explosive performance using Duelists like Jett and Raze. If you believe your playstyle is similar to keznit's, this article has all his game settings for you to copy and use.
Valorant settings and peripherals used by KRU Esports' keznit in 2023
You can find all the necessary details of keznit's in-game settings in Valorant, from his crosshair profile to his video settings, below.
Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.346
- eDPI: 276.8
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Cyan
- Crosshair Color: #00FFFF
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 2: E
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On the Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 0.932
- Minimap Zoom: 0.677
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black
- Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II Wireless
- Mousepad: Lethal Gaming Gear Saturn Pro
More information about keznit
keznit is best known for his performance as the star Duelist on his Valorant team. Jett, Raze, and Reyna are his most-played Agents across his professional career.
In the recent VCT Americas LCQ, keznit was the highest-rated player across multiple areas, including average combat score and kill-to-death ratio. He is a promising young gamer with a lot of potential, and it will be interesting to see how he performs later this season of the Valorant Champions Tour or in subsequent ones.