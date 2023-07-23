Valorant
  • home icon
  • Valorant
  • keznit Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

keznit Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Jul 23, 2023 21:50 GMT
keznit Valorant settings (Image via Riot Games)
keznit Valorant settings (Image via Riot Games)

Valorant is Riot Games' character-based tactical shooter. The game has more than twenty playable Agents, each with a unique set of abilities. This adds complexity to the gameplay. However, the central focus of the title is on shooting and out-aiming your opponents. To do that, players are always on the lookout for perfect in-game settings.

Since Valorant's settings menu has tons of options, players — especially beginners — may have a hard time making the right tweaks. Taking a look at the in-game settings used by professional players can be quite helpful in overcoming this problem.

Angelo “keznit” Mori is a Chilean Valorant gamer currently associated with KRU Esports. He is known for his explosive performance using Duelists like Jett and Raze. If you believe your playstyle is similar to keznit's, this article has all his game settings for you to copy and use.

Valorant settings and peripherals used by KRU Esports' keznit in 2023

youtube-cover

You can find all the necessary details of keznit's in-game settings in Valorant, from his crosshair profile to his video settings, below.

Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net

Mouse settings

  • DPI: 800
  • Sensitivity: 0.346
  • eDPI: 276.8
  • Zoom Sensitivity: 1
  • Hz: 1000
  • Windows Sensitivity: 6
  • Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

  • Color: Cyan
  • Crosshair Color: #00FFFF
  • Outlines: On
  • Outline Opacity: 1
  • Outline Thickness: 1
  • Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

  • Show Inner Lines: On
  • Inner Line Opacity: 1
  • Inner Line Length: 4
  • Inner Line Thickness: 2
  • Inner Line Offset: 2
  • Movement Error: Off
  • Firing Error: Off

Outer lines

  • Show Outer Lines: Off
  • Movement Error: Off
  • Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

  • Walk: L-Shift
  • Crouch: L-Ctrl
  • Jump: Space Bar
  • Use Object: F
  • Equip Primary Weapon: 1
  • Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
  • Equip Melee Weapon: 3
  • Equip Spike: 4
  • Use/Equip Ability 1: Q
  • Use/Equip Ability 2: E
  • Use/Equip Ability 3: C
  • Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

  • Rotate: Rotate
  • Fixed Orientation: Based On the Side
  • Keep Player Centered: On
  • Minimap Size: 0.932
  • Minimap Zoom: 0.677
  • Minimap Vision Cones: On
  • Show Map Region Names: Always

Video settings

General

  • Resolution: 1920x1080
  • Aspect Ratio: 16:9
  • Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
  • Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics quality

  • Multithreaded Rendering: On
  • Material Quality: Low
  • Texture Quality: Low
  • Detail Quality: Low
  • UI Quality: Low
  • Vignette: Off
  • VSync: Off
  • Anti-Aliasing: None
  • Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
  • Improve Clarity: Off
  • Experimental Sharpening: Off
  • Bloom: Off
  • Distortion: Off
  • Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

  • Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Peripherals

  • Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
  • Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black
  • Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE
  • Headset: HyperX Cloud II Wireless
  • Mousepad: Lethal Gaming Gear Saturn Pro

More information about keznit

youtube-cover

keznit is best known for his performance as the star Duelist on his Valorant team. Jett, Raze, and Reyna are his most-played Agents across his professional career.

In the recent VCT Americas LCQ, keznit was the highest-rated player across multiple areas, including average combat score and kill-to-death ratio. He is a promising young gamer with a lot of potential, and it will be interesting to see how he performs later this season of the Valorant Champions Tour or in subsequent ones.

Quick Links

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...