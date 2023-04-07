KOI vs Giants Gaming - VCT EMEA League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT EMEA league has been exciting to witness so far. All the franchised teams have been putting in their best efforts, leading to shocking upsets. Currently, the Regular Season will see all the teams competing in the group stage. The next stage of the tournament, the Playoffs, will decide the top four teams attending Masters Tokyo.

Week 2 Day 2 gave two matches to the viewers. The first matchup was between NAVI and BBL Esports, which saw NAVI win the Bo3 (best-of-three) series by a 2-1 scoreline. The second matchup was between the defending champions, Fnatic and Team Heretics. Fnatic comfortably won the series with a 2-0 score.

KOI vs. Giants Gaming - Who will win this matchup in the VCT EMEA League?

Predictions

KOI, as an organization, joined Valorant esports in 2022. While franchising, the organization went on to form a roster filled with incredible talent. They got players like koldamenta and trexx from Guild Esports and VCT winners starxo and sheydos alongside Wolfen. Unfortunately, this new team was defeated in their first match at LOCK//IN, eliminating them from the tournament.

Giants Gaming has had decent performances in the EMEA region in the past. While franchising, Giants Gaming got multiple players on the team, including former G2 players like nukkye and hoody, to form a strong roster.

This upcoming matchup will likely favor KOI, as they have been looking better than Giants Gaming in the EMEA League. Giants Gaming has not won a single match in the league, whereas KOI has won and lost one match.

KOI @KOI



Mañana volveremos a aullar en el primer derbi español de la competición.



Se viene un mejor de 3 caliente contra



El amanecer del lobo debe seguir su curso
Mañana volveremos a aullar en el primer derbi español de la competición.
Se viene un mejor de 3 caliente contra @GiantsGaming a las 21:00 en #VCTEMEA
#SomosKOI #KOIUnited

Head-to-head

Both these teams have faced each other several times before. Their most recent matchup was during the Quarterfinals of the Crossfire Cup in 2022. KOI won the Bo5 (best-of-five) series with a 3-1 score.

Recent results

KOI's most recent match was against Team Vitality in the VCT EMEA League, where they lost 0-2 in the BO3 series.

Giants Gaming's last match was in the same VCT league game week against NAVI, where after a hard-fought first map win, they lost the Bo3 series by a 1-2 scoreline.

Giants @GiantsGamingENG



We lose our second



This one hurts
We lose our second #VCTEMEA game after a banger series against @NAVIValorant
#WeAreGiants

Potential Lineups

KOI

Jose Luis " koldamenta " Aranguren (IGL)

" Aranguren (IGL) Patryk " starxo " Kopczynski

" Kopczynski Bogdan " sheydos " Naumov

" Naumov Nikita " trexx " Cherednichenko

" Cherednichenko Berkant " Wolfen " Joshkun

" Joshkun André "BARBARR" Möller (Coach)

Giants Gaming

Emir " rhyme " Muminovic (IGL)

" Muminovic (IGL) Adolfo " Fit1nho " Gellego

" Gellego Zygimantas " nukkye " Chimieliauskas

" Chimieliauskas Aaro " hoody " Peltokangas

" Peltokangas Kirill " Cloud " Nehozhin

" Nehozhin Daniil "pipsoN" Meshcheryakov (Coach)

When and where to watch

Interested readers can watch this matchup on the official Twitch and YouTube channels of VCT EMEA. Another option is to tune into the watch parties conducted by streamers and pro players. The matchup will occur on Friday, April 7, 2023, at 12 pm PDT/ 9 pm CEST/ 12:30 am IST (next day).

