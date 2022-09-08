KRÜ Esports vs FunPlus Phoenix: VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul - Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

VCT Champions 2022 is now on its ninth day after a great commencement on August 31. The tournament started with sixteen deserving teams representing diverse regions worldwide. That said, only eight of them will seed into the bracket stage.

One of today's elimination series will pitch two Group C beasts, KRÜ Esports and FunPlus Phoenix, against one another. While the winner will move into the playoffs, the loser of the matchup will return home.

Six teams have already exited the prestigious Valorant tournament after a series of elimination rounds in the group stage. Today's matchups will determine the last two eliminations in the group stage.

As fans may know, both KRÜ Esports and FunPlus Phoenix are strong contenders capable of overpowering one another. They are expected to give their best today to move into the bracket stage. This article will shed light on the possible outcome of the clash through head-to-head comparisons, recent results, and more.

KRÜ Esports vs. FunPlus Phoenix: Who will exit VCT Champions Istanbul today?

FunPlus Phoenix needs no introduction following their dominance in VCT Masters Copenhagen and the EMEA Challengers stages. KRÜ Esports, too, has been a massive name in South America, achieving considerably in their VCT career so far.

Both teams fumbled in one of their group play series in Valorant Champions Istanbul and reached the loser's rounds. Now, only one of them can move on to the playoffs.

Considering all the surprises that teams unfolded for fans in the group stage, the matchup's outcome is pretty uncertain. It will be a nail-biting series, for sure.

Predictions

FunPlus Phoenix's wrath and capabilities showed through their performance in EMEA Challengers and Masters Stage 2. They were undefeatable for most of VCT 2022.

On the contrary, KRÜ Esports didn't perform as well in VCT 2022. The Argentine prodigy roster qualified for both Masters events this year but couldn't give their best. However, they managed to qualify for the Champions Istanbul through an impressive performance in the Last Chance Qualifiers.

Considering FunPlus Phoenix's immense discipline and well-thought strategies, they have a noticeable upper hand over KRÜ Esports. The odds could favor either of the teams in the upcoming series.

Head-to-head

KRÜ Esports and FunPlus Phoenix have faced each other once in their VCT careers, and it came in the ongoing Valorant Champions 2022. It was the opening Group C series, and FPX had defeated KRÜ with a score of 2-0.

While one series isn't enough to predict the odds, FPX's recent win over KRÜ is expected to give the former a much-needed confidence boost.

Recent results

Considering the most recent results, both teams are on the same page, losing only one series in the ongoing group stage.

However, FunPlus Phoenix's overall performance in VCT 2022 was superior and consistent. Hence, the EMEA favorite may have a better chance of winning the upcoming series against KRÜ Esports.

Potential lineups

FunPlus Phoenix

Dmitry "SUYGETSU" Ilyushin

Ilyushin Pontus "Zyppan" Eek

Eek Kyrylo "ANGE1" Karasov

Karasov Andrey "Shao" Kiprsky

Kiprsky Ardis "ardiis" Svarenieks

Svarenieks Emir "rhyme" Muminovic

KRÜ Esports

Joaquin "delz1k" Espinoza

Espinoza Juan "NagZ" Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez Nicolas "Klaus" Ferrari

Ferrari Robert "Mazino" Rivas

Rivas Angelo "keznit" Mori

Where to watch

Fans can tune in to the game's livestream on official Valorant YouTube, Twitch channels and valorantesports.com. The series starts at 7 am PDT / 7.30 pm IST / 4 pm CEST. One can also tune in to their favorite streamer's watch party.

