KRU Esports vs OpTic Gaming: VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Group-A Decider tie prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The much-awaited Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen started last Sunday, and eight out of the twelve qualified teams competed in the Group Stage for the four slots in the Playoffs. The four qualified teams from the Group Stage will join XSET, Paper Rex, Fnatic, and Leviatan in the Playoffs.

However, EMEA's Guild Esports and Korean side DRX have already secured their place in the Playoffs. The remaining two slots will be decided by the end of the day.

Fans will enjoy two back-to-back matches tonight at the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen. Both of these games will be knock-out series. The winners of these two games will qualify for the Playoffs, whereas the losers will be eliminated from the competition.

KRU Esports will take on OpTic Gaming in the second game of the day after the match between FunPlus Phoenix and Northeption. The Argentine side will go up against the defending champions in a do-or-die game to keep their dreams alive in the competition.

KRU Esports vs OpTic Gaming: Who will be the last team to qualify for the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Playoffs?

KRU Esports started the campaign with a win against their South American rival, LOUD. But the Argentine side lost their second game against Guild Esports and dropped to Lower Bracket. OpTic Gaming lost their first game against Guild Esports but came back stronger in the second game and knocked LOUD out of the competition to keep their hopes alive.

KRU Esports and OpTic Gaming will play a best-of-three series today at the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen. The winner will be the last to qualify for the Playoffs, and the loser will return empty-handed.

Prediction

Considering both teams' firepower and current form, OpTic Gaming is surely the favorite to win the series tonight. However, fans have already witnessed multiple surprising results in this competition. The underdogs are performing exceptionally well and pulling off some miraculous outcomes.

OpTic Gaming is known for its aggressive playstyle, and with players like Yay and Victor on the team, it's become easier for the team to play fearlessly. If the team can stick to their playstyle, it will be problematic for KRU Esports to hold them down.

However, KRU Esports has experience playing these kinds of high-pressure games. With perfect homework and a tactical approach, it is not impossible for them to pull off a miracle tonight.

Head-to-heads

The two teams have faced each other twice in the past, with OpTic Gaming coming out as the winner on both occasions. KRU Esports will definitely try to improve their statistics with a win tonight.

Recent Results

Both teams have struggled a bit in their recent games. Both have won three of their last five games in all competitions.

Potential lineup

KRU Esports:

Juan Pablo "NagZ" Lopez

Angelo "keznit" Mori

Nicolas "Klaus" Ferrari

Joaquin "delz1k" Espinoza

Roberto "Mazino" Rivas

OpTic Gaming:

Austin "crashies" Roberts

Victor "Victor" Wong

Jimmy "Marved" Nguyen

Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker

Pujan "FNS" Mehta

When and where to watch?

The Decider tie between KRU Esports and OpTic Gaming in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels on July 13, 2022, from 6:00 pm (GMT-4) /11:30 pm (IST). However, the match could start a bit earlier if the previous game between FunPlus Phoenix and Northeption ends before then.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far