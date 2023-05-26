LOUD vs Evil Geniuses - VCT Americas League 2023 Playoffs: Predictions, where to watch and more

The VCT Americas League 2023 Playoffs started on May 23, 2023. LOUD and Evil Geniuses are the first two teams to lock in their spot at VCT 2023 Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions 2023, while Leviatán and FURIA Esports are the first two teams to be eliminated. Evil Geniuses and LOUD will face off in the upper bracket finals for a chance to be the first team to lock in a spot at the VCT Americas League 2023 Grand Finals.

LOUD vs Evil Geniuses - Who will win the Upper-Bracket Finals match of the VCT 2023: Americas League?

Predictions

LOUD is one of the most formidable teams in Valorant esports right now. They have fantastic players in every role and are always ready for their opponents with great anti-stratting and mid-round adaptions. Matias "saadhak" Delipetro has been a tremendous in-game leader and has beautifully integrated the two newest additions, Cauan "cauanzin" Pereira and Arthur "tuyz" Vieira, into the existing core consisting of star players Erick "aspas" Santos and Felipe "Less" Basso.

Pelo Brasil, A partir de agora mais que nunca, a LOUD é o Brasil no VALORANTNos vemos amanhã contra a EG valendo vaga na grande final do VCT Americas.Vamos buscar isso por todos voces.Pelo Brasil, #LOUDWIN A partir de agora mais que nunca, a LOUD é o Brasil no VALORANT 🇧🇷Nos vemos amanhã contra a EG valendo vaga na grande final do VCT Americas. Vamos buscar isso por todos voces. Pelo Brasil, #LOUDWIN https://t.co/7cEuMqXBm0

Evil Geniuses have been the biggest surprise in VCT Americas 2023. After a lackluster start to the season, the addition of Max "Demon1" Mazanov revitalized the roster just enough to qualify for playoffs. The team completely transformed in the brackets stage, defeating huge names in NRG and Cloud9. The roster has fantastic firepower, thanks to the core of Demon1, Kelden "Boostio" Pupello, and Alexander "jawgemo" Mor. The experience of Ethan "Ethan" Arnold has also paid dividends for the team's success.

Evil Geniuses have significantly leveled up from the last time they met LOUD. Despite this, LOUD is expected to be the favorite to come out on top in this intense battle, as their players have shown to perform exceptionally in high-pressure situations. Saadhak should also be able to anti-strat and spearhead LOUD towards a Grand Finals appearance in VCT Americas 2023.

Head-to-head

LOUD and Evil Geniuses met in the fourth week of the regular season. LOUD won the series with a 2-1 scoreline, including a 13-0 map victory on the deciding map, Pearl.

Recent results

LOUD have bounced back from their sole defeat against NRG in the regular season. LOUD crushed regional rivals FURIA Esports in the first upper-bracket semifinals matchup, with the latter only being able to win nine rounds in total.

Evil Geniuses have sent shockwaves in the VCT world with their previous two series' versus powerhouses NRG and Cloud9. They dispatched NRG in a closely contested series with a 2-1 scoreline before decimating Cloud9 2-0, with the latter only managing to win seven rounds in total.

Expected lineups

LOUD

Erick "aspas" Santos

Santos Felipe "Less" Basso

Basso Matias "saadhak" Delipetro (IGL)

Delipetro (IGL) Cauan "cauanzin" Pereira

Pereira Arthur "tuyz" Vieira

Vieira Daniel "fRoD" Montaner (Coach)

Evil Geniuses

Kelden "Boostio" Pupello (IGL)

Pupello (IGL) Alexander "jawgemo" Mor

Mor Corbin "C0M" Lee

Lee Ethan "Ethan" Arnold

Arnold Max "Demon1" Mazanov

Mazanov Christine "potter" Chi (Coach)

When and where to watch

Fans can watch the upper-bracket finals of the VCT 2023 Americas playoffs between LOUD and Evil Geniuses on the official Valorant Americas Twitch and Youtube channels. The game will also be streamed in Portuguese and Spanish.

LOUD will face off against Evil Geniuses on May 26, 2023, at 1:00 PM PDT / 10:00 PM CEST / 1:30 AM IST (May 27, 2023)

