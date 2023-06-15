LOUD vs Evil Geniuses - VCT Masters Tokyo 2023: Predictions, where to watch, and more

VCT Masters Tokyo has started strong. A total of twelve teams qualified for the event to become the one and only Masters winners for 2023. The teams began with the Group Stage, where eight teams were divided into two groups, of which four would make it to the Playoffs. The four teams going forward are EDward Gaming, Evil Geniuses, DRX, and NRG Esports. The Playoffs will start with an all-out Americas matchup between LOUD and Evil Geniuses.

The Group Stage's final day ended with two matches. The first was between DRX and FUT Esports. DRX is known to be the group stage demons, but when FUT Esports won the first map, all hope seemed lost. However, DRX made a remarkable comeback and dominated FUT on the last two maps, leading to their qualifications for the Playoffs.

The second match was between EDward Gaming and T1. EDward Gaming had previously lost to T1 in their first match at Tokyo. History didn't repeat itself as EDward Gaming handed T1 a crushing defeat, emerging victorious in the Best of Three (BO3) series with a score of 2-1. EDward Gaming became the first Chinese team to qualify for the Playoffs in an international event.

LOUD vs Evil Geniuses - Who will open up the Playoffs stage with a win in VCT Masters Tokyo?

VALORANT Champions Tour @ValorantEsports



Tokyo continues on June 16 JST (June 15 PST). Here are the first Playoff matchups! #VALORANTMasters Tokyo continues on June 16 JST (June 15 PST). Here are the first Playoff matchups!#VALORANTMasters Tokyo continues on June 16 JST (June 15 PST). https://t.co/0lNnZ7ubVV

Predictions

LOUD has been on an incredible run since 2022. The team won Valorant Champions, Istanbul, and also made it to the finals of VCT LOCK//IN. LOUD then had an almost undefeated run in the Americas League. Their top-level performance eventually led to them winning the first VCT Americas League.

Evil Geniuses had a slow start at the beginning of the Americas League. However, after the entry of Demon1 into the team, Evil Geniuses' started performing much better consistently. They handed multiple upset matches to the viewers and finally qualified for VCT Masters Tokyo.

The matchup favors LOUD, as the team has looked comparatively better. However, Evil Geniuses have looked great in their recent matches at Tokyo and cannot be underestimated.

LOUD 🇧🇷 @LOUDgg



Contamos com literalmente todos vocês.



#LOUDWIN twitter.com/i/web/status/1… LOUD VALORANT entra em campo pelos playoffs do Masters Tokyo dia 16, 00h, contra o time da EG.Contamos com literalmente todos vocês. LOUD VALORANT entra em campo pelos playoffs do Masters Tokyo dia 16, 00h, contra o time da EG.Contamos com literalmente todos vocês.#LOUDWIN twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/GZQpNFil0m

Head-to-head

These teams faced each other before in the Upper Finals of the VCT Americas League. Here, LOUD won the BO3 series by 2-1.

Recent results

LOUD's most recent match was against NRG Esports in the VCT Americas League. They won the BO5 (Best of Five) series by 3-0.

Evil Geniuses' most recent match was against DRX in VCT Masters Tokyo, where they won the BO3 series by 2-0.

Potential Lineups

LOUD

Erick "aspas" Santos

Santos Felipe "Less" Basso

Basso Matias "saadhak" Delipetro (IGL)

Delipetro (IGL) Cauan "cauanzin" Pereira

Pereira Arthur "tuyz" Vieira

Vieira Daniel "fRoD" Montaner (Coach)

Evil Geniuses

Kelden "Boostio" Pupello (IGL)

Pupello (IGL) Alexander "jawgemo" Mor

Mor Corbin "C0M" Lee

Lee Ethan "Ethan" Arnold

Arnold Max "Demon1" Mazanov

Mazanov Christine "potter" Chi (Coach)

When and where to watch

Valorant esports fans can watch the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of the Valorant Champions Tour. They can also tune into the watch parties conducted by streamers and pro players. The match will take place on June 15 at 8 pm PDT/ 5 am CEST (next day)/ 8:30 am IST (next day).

