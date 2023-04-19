m1xwell Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant is currently considered one of the top FPS (first-person shooter) games. The game lets players have fun with its fast-paced gameplay while also allowing them to come up with creative strategies. Another reason for its steady rise to the top is its growing esports scene. VCT (Valorant Champions Tour) 2023 started off with one it's biggest event which is LOCK//IN.
As we progress further into the year, teams will not be competing in leagues in their own regions. Rather, franchised teams will compete in their own separate leagues, whereas non-franchised sides will take part in the Valorant's Challengers League to earn franchise rights.
So far, franchised league matches have been extremely competitive. Several players have put up great performances, and some are worth looking out for. One of these players is m1xwell.
Valorant settings utilized by Team Heretics' m1xwell
Oscar "m1xwell" Cañellas is a Spanish esports player who currently plays for Team Heretics. He fulfills the role of an Initiator for his team but has also played the role of Controller Harbor when needed.
m1xwell's Valorant journey began with G2 Esports, which was one of the top teams in the EMEA region. However, they struggled with time. Despite that, the team qualified for multiple international LAN events.
For VCT 2023, he joined Team Heretics to compete against other franchised teams. m1xwell has great aim and, most importantly, brings a lot of experience to his Valorant team, being a Counter-Strike veteran.
Checking out m1xwell's settings is a great start for beginners and aspiring pro players. This article will cover his in-game settings and equipment for 2023.
Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 0.69
- eDPI: 276
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Red
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outlines Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 2
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar/ Mouse Wheel Down
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: E
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Never
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: On
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Peripherals
- Monitor: AOC AG2F51FZ2E
- Mouse: Logitech G703
- Mousepad: Logitech G640
- Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X Keyboard
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset
PC Specs
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
- RAM: Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 32GB
- SSD: Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB
- Power Supply: Corsair RM850X
m1xwell and his team are currently competing in the VCT EMEA League. Their next match is against Team Liquid.