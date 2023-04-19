m1xwell Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant is currently considered one of the top FPS (first-person shooter) games. The game lets players have fun with its fast-paced gameplay while also allowing them to come up with creative strategies. Another reason for its steady rise to the top is its growing esports scene. VCT (Valorant Champions Tour) 2023 started off with one it's biggest event which is LOCK//IN.

As we progress further into the year, teams will not be competing in leagues in their own regions. Rather, franchised teams will compete in their own separate leagues, whereas non-franchised sides will take part in the Valorant's Challengers League to earn franchise rights.

So far, franchised league matches have been extremely competitive. Several players have put up great performances, and some are worth looking out for. One of these players is m1xwell.

Valorant settings utilized by Team Heretics' m1xwell

Oscar "m1xwell" Cañellas is a Spanish esports player who currently plays for Team Heretics. He fulfills the role of an Initiator for his team but has also played the role of Controller Harbor when needed.

m1xwell's Valorant journey began with G2 Esports, which was one of the top teams in the EMEA region. However, they struggled with time. Despite that, the team qualified for multiple international LAN events.

For VCT 2023, he joined Team Heretics to compete against other franchised teams. m1xwell has great aim and, most importantly, brings a lot of experience to his Valorant team, being a Counter-Strike veteran.

Checking out m1xwell's settings is a great start for beginners and aspiring pro players. This article will cover his in-game settings and equipment for 2023.

Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 0.69

eDPI: 276

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Red

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outlines Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 2

Inner Line Thickness: 1

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar/ Mouse Wheel Down

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: E

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Never

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: On

Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Peripherals

Monitor: AOC AG2F51FZ2E

Mouse: Logitech G703

Mousepad: Logitech G640

Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X Keyboard

Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset

PC Specs

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

RAM: Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 32GB

SSD: Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB

Power Supply: Corsair RM850X

m1xwell and his team are currently competing in the VCT EMEA League. Their next match is against Team Liquid.

