M80 vs Disguised - NA Valorant Challengers League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The fourth week of the Valorant (VCT) Challengers League: North America Split 1 is set to commence today (March 8) and will pit four highly promising teams in two best-of-three matchups. Before this, fans witnessed three weeks of exciting rivalries, surprises, and upsets as 12 teams took on each other in a round-robin format.

After Week 4, the ongoing Challengers League Split will host another week of matchups (Week 5) before determining teams who qualify for the Mid-Season Face Off.

The participating teams were divided into two groups at the start of the tournament phase. Four rosters from each (a total of eight teams) with the highest scores will advance into the Mid-Season Invitational, which will determine the mid-season winner before heading onto Valorant Challengers League Split 2.

The opening match of NA Valorant Challengers League Split 1’s Week 4 will feature two Group B teams - M80 and Disguised. The next section of the article will offer predictions for the said game based on general facts, head-to-head, and recent results.

M80 vs Disguised: Who will win today’s Valorant (VCT) Challengers League: North America Week 4 Group B matchup?

As fans may know, the upcoming match will definitely be nail-biting as two of the best-performing non-pro teams in North America face each other. M80 is presently topping the Group B leaderboard while Disguised has grabbed third place for now. Both rosters are extremely promising and are expected to give their best to win today’s game and boost their score.

Predictions

M80 fields the former Ghost Gaming core featuring johnqt, koalanoob, and NiSMO. The team also hosts former Version1 player Zander and ex-TSM athlete eeiu. The roster is undoubtedly promising, with it featuring four of the finest North American talents and one Moroccan genius. M80 is one of the six invited teams in the tournament.

Disguised, on the other hand, fields the former Knights core featuring Exalt, Gangsta, and XXiF. It also hosts former T1 player steel, who is known for his incredible leadership and analytic qualities, and former FIRST Gaming athlete clear. Disguised breezed past the open qualifiers by performing dominantly and made it to Challengers Split 1 without dropping a single game.

Many fans have been waiting for the epic M80 vs Disguised matchup and the time has finally come. Considering M80’s overall roster experience, the Zander-led team may have a slight advantage over Disguised. However, the steel-led team has also showcased outstanding performances in the tournament so far and is perfectly capable of defeating M80 fair and square.

Head-to-head

Disguised and M80 have not faced each other in a professional Valorant game before.

Recent results

Head to head and recent results (Image via vlr.gg)

Disguised has performed exceptionally against their competitors in the Valorant Challengers NA open qualifiers, which helped them advance into Split 1 easily.

In the ongoing Split 1, the team lost one matchup against The Guard in Week 1. However, they emerged victorious against MAD Lions and OR Esports in Week 2 and Week 3 respectively.

As of now, Disguised’s score is 2-1, and the team has acquired the third position right below The Guard and above TSM.

M80, on the other hand, has won all three of their Valorant Challengers League Split 1 matchups so far, against OR Esports, TSM, and MAD Lions. From the looks of it, M80 seems to be in slightly better form than Disguised, although a predicted outcome based on the most recent results can be vague.

Potential lineups

M80

Daniel "eeiu" Vucenovic

Vucenovic Alexander "Zander" Dituri (IGL)

Dituri (IGL) Mohamed "johnqt" Amine Ouarid

Amine Ouarid Gianfranco "koalanoob" Potestio

Potestio Marc-Andre "NiSMO" Tayar

Disguised

Drake " Exalt " Branly

" Branly Joshua " steel " Nissan (IGL)

" Nissan (IGL) Amgalan " Genghsta " Nemekhbayar

" Nemekhbayar Damion " XXiF " Cook

" Cook Joseph "clear" Allen

Where to watch?

Fans can watch the upcoming M80 vs Disguised (DSG) matchup live on VCT North America's and Knights Arena's Twitch Channels and Valorant Challengers League NA’s Youtube Channel. The game is set for March 8 at 1:00 pm PST/ 10:00 pm CET/ 2:30 am IST (March 9). They can also tune into streamer-led watch parties for additional fun.

