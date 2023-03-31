M80 vs G2 Esports - VCT NA Challengers Mid-Season Face-Off: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The North American VCT Challengers League’s Mid-Season Face-off is finally coming to an end. The VCT Mid-Season Face-off offered participants a chance to earn a few more circuit points for the upcoming VCT Ascension. With the Finals scheduled for March 31, 2023, M80 and G2 Esports will soon battle it out to determine who's the better team.

After one of the most exciting matches of the Mid-Season Face-Off at the Lower Finals, G2 has come out on top and will now face M80 for the very first time at this event. As it's the Finals, the victor of this highly anticipated match between M80 and G2 Esports will be declared the winner of the VCT NA Challengers Mid-Season Face-Off event.

M80 vs G2 Esports: Who will win the Finals of the VCT NA Challengers Mid-Season Face-Off?

Predictions

M80 has been on a roll throughout the first Split, with only a single loss to their name. After winning their previous match against The Guard, the American organization have proved their worth by reaching the Grand Finals. Based on their performances, it seems obvious that they haven't found any worthy opponents to break a sweat for in the Mid-Season Face-Offs.

G2 Esports found themselves in the lower stages of the event after an unfortunate loss to Oxygen Esports. However, they managed to bounce back into the Grand Finals of the Mid-Season Face-Offs after securing a win against The Guard. The talented roster's teamwork and morale under the capable leadership of ShahZaM definitely shows in their gameplay.

Based on their relentless and consistent synergy, M80 is definitely the favored team in this matchup. However, G2 Esports' roster is certainly no joke. With ShahZaM at the helm, the team is a veritable powerhouse of talent and skill. It won't be a surprise if they manage to turn the game around and secure their victory in the Grand Finals.

Head-to-head

These two teams haven't played against each other to date.

Recent results

In recent times, M80 has been at the top of their game. They have been a dominant force since Split 1 and have continually been doing so, earning their spot in the Grand Finals of VCT NA Challengers Mid-Season Face-Offs. With only one loss to their name, this team is going to be a force to be reckoned with.

G2 Esports have been riding quite a high themselves. Although their unfortunate loss to Oxygen Esports sent them to the Lower Finals, G2 Esports have been doing rather well with "ShahZam" as their IGL. Their performance in Split 1 of the VCT Mid-Season was excellent. With only two losses in the first Split, they easily swept through other teams.

Potential lineups

M80

Mouhamed " johnqt " Amine Ouarid (IGL)

" Amine Ouarid (IGL) Daniel “ eeiu ” Vucenovic

” Vucenovic GianFranco “ koalanoob ” Potestio

” Potestio Marc-Andre “ NiSMO ” Tayar

” Tayar Alexander “ Zander ” Dituri

” Dituri Vincent "Happy" Schopenhauer (Coach)

G2 Esports

Shahzeb “ ShahZaM ” Khan (IGL)

” Khan (IGL) Michael “ dapr ” Gulino

” Gulino Maxim “ wippie ” Shepelev

” Shepelev Erick “ penny ” Penny

” Penny Francis “ OXY ” Hoang

” Hoang Ian “ Immi ” Harding (Coach)

” Harding (Coach) Dani “Dani” Hashweh (Asst. Coach)

Where to watch

Knights Arena @KnightsArena



Knights Arena @KnightsArena

The VCT Challenger's Mid-Season Face-Off Grand Finals will take place on March 31, 2023 at 4:00 pm ET/9 pm CET/1:30 am IST (next day). Interested readers can watch it live on Knight’s Arena’s Twitch stream or Valorant NA’s YouTube channel. Alternatively, there's a possibility that your favorite streamer might be hosting a watch party for the same.

