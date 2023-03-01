The North American (NA) Valorant Challengers League is in Week 3 of Split 1. The participating teams have been divided into two Groups, A and B. One of the upcoming matches in the competition will be between Canadian side M80 and the United States' MAD Lions.

Both teams are currently in the Group stage of Split 1, trying to accumulate as many points as possible by winning their respective games. M80 has proven to be a strategic powerhouse and currently occupies the top position in Group B. MAD Lions, on the other hand, have suffered unfortunate losses in this tournament and are fifth in the same Group. This article will try to predict the winner of the upcoming NA Valorant Challengers League match.

M80 vs. MAD Lions: Who will win the upcoming Week 3 matchup in NA Valorant Challengers League Split 1?

Prediction

M80 has established its position in Group B with an undefeated streak through Weeks 1 and 2 of the competition. The team mostly runs a double-Initiator setup with a single Duelist and one Controller. Their picks vary between Sova, Breach, Fade, and Kay/O when it comes to the Initiator role.

The Canadian side used the double-Initiator team composition to defeat OREsports with a 2-1 scoreline in the first week of NA Valorant Challengers League Split 1. M80 went up against TSM in their second match, where they pulled off an incredible stunt with a triple-Initiator setup and defeated TSM, registering a clear 2-0 victory.

MAD Lions, on the flip side, have suffered two consecutive losses in both their previous matchups. The United States team fought TSM in their first match, where the latter won two to one and secured several points. Mad Lions then matched against Disguised, where they faced defeat, with the final scoreline reading 2-0.

This team also attempted to dominate the stage with a double-Initiator composition in almost all their matches. Unfortunately, their losing streak started on the second map against TSM.

In terms of who will win the upcoming match between M80 and Mad Lions, the stats seem to be in favor of M80.

Head to head

M80 and MAD Lions have never faced off against each other in an official Valorant matchup. Regardless, fans of both teams will be ecstatic to see their favorites take the stage and fight to see who comes out on top.

Potential lineups

M80

Daniel “eeiu” Vucenovic

Mohamed “johnqt” Amine Ouarid

Gianfranco “koalanoob” Potestio

Marc-Andre “NiSMO” Tayar

Alexander “zander” Dituri

MAD Lions

Justin “Trick” Sears

Taylor “Drone” Johnson

Adam “Ange” Milian

William “Will” Cheng

Anthony “ZexRow” Colandro

Where to watch

All North American fans can tune into the Twitch channels of Valorant North America and Knights Arena to watch the NA Challengers League: Split 1 Week 3 live in addition to various official watch parties. M80 will take on MAD Lions on March 2, 2023, at 4 pm PST/1 am CET (March 4)/5:30 am IST (March 4).

