Marved Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant has become one of the most popular FPS titles in recent years. The game delivers fun and blistering gunplay alongside strategic thinking. It also has some of the best-looking weapon skins offered by any online multiplayer title.

Valorant is also extremely dedicated to the esports scene. VCT (Valorant Champions Tour) 2022 took the game's esports to new heights as seemingly every region leveled up. VCT 2023 started off with one of its biggest events yet, LOCK//IN, producing some of the most exciting matches.

As Valorant heads towards the beginning of franchised leagues, a certain number of players are worth keeping an eye on. One of these players is Marved.

Valorant settings utilized by Sentinel's Marved

Jimmy "Marved" Nguyen is a Canadian esports player who plays for the Sentinels. He has mostly played the role of a Controller for his team but has also taken on the role of the Sentinel, Killjoy, when needed.

Marved started out his journey in pro Valorant with FaZe Clan, but it wasn't until his next team, Envy (later known as OpTic Gaming), that his potential was fully realized. In VCT 2021, Marved and his team qualified for several international LAN events and had a decent showing.

VCT 2022 was even better as they could qualify for every international event and even won the VCT Stage 1: Masters Reykjavik. The team finished in the Top 3 in other events as well. After franchising, Marved joined the Sentinel’s team as their 6th member.

Going through Marved's settings is a good way to help up-and-coming players get tips on the basic fundamentals. This article will cover Marved's in-game settings and equipment for 2023. The settings below are based on data provided on prosettings.net

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.306

eDPI: 244.8

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Cyan

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 1

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Mouse Wheel Down

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: C

Use/Equip Ability 2: V

Use/Equip Ability 3: E

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.756

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 4x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K

Mouse: Razer Viper V2 Pro White

Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR-SE-Rogue

Keyboard: Razer BlackWidow V3 TKL

Headset: Razer BlackShark V2

PC Specs

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

Monitor Settings

Game Settings

DyAc: Off

Black eQualizer: 17

Color Vibrance: 10

Low Blue Light: 0

Instant Mode: On

Picture

Picture Mode: FPS 1

Brightness: 100

Contrast: 90

Sharpness: 10

Gamma: Gamma 4

Color Temperature: Normal

AMA: High

Marved and his team, Sentinels, will be in action in the VCT Americas League, although it is unclear if Marved will play in the league as he is the 6th man. The matches begin on April 2 and will see ten franchised teams go against each other to qualify for the Valorant Masters event in Tokyo.

Poll : 0 votes