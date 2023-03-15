Marved Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant has become one of the most popular FPS titles in recent years. The game delivers fun and blistering gunplay alongside strategic thinking. It also has some of the best-looking weapon skins offered by any online multiplayer title.
Valorant is also extremely dedicated to the esports scene. VCT (Valorant Champions Tour) 2022 took the game's esports to new heights as seemingly every region leveled up. VCT 2023 started off with one of its biggest events yet, LOCK//IN, producing some of the most exciting matches.
As Valorant heads towards the beginning of franchised leagues, a certain number of players are worth keeping an eye on. One of these players is Marved.
Valorant settings utilized by Sentinel's Marved
Jimmy "Marved" Nguyen is a Canadian esports player who plays for the Sentinels. He has mostly played the role of a Controller for his team but has also taken on the role of the Sentinel, Killjoy, when needed.
Marved started out his journey in pro Valorant with FaZe Clan, but it wasn't until his next team, Envy (later known as OpTic Gaming), that his potential was fully realized. In VCT 2021, Marved and his team qualified for several international LAN events and had a decent showing.
VCT 2022 was even better as they could qualify for every international event and even won the VCT Stage 1: Masters Reykjavik. The team finished in the Top 3 in other events as well. After franchising, Marved joined the Sentinel’s team as their 6th member.
Going through Marved's settings is a good way to help up-and-coming players get tips on the basic fundamentals. This article will cover Marved's in-game settings and equipment for 2023. The settings below are based on data provided on prosettings.net
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.306
- eDPI: 244.8
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Cyan
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 1
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Mouse Wheel Down
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: V
- Use/Equip Ability 3: E
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.756
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 4x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K
- Mouse: Razer Viper V2 Pro White
- Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR-SE-Rogue
- Keyboard: Razer BlackWidow V3 TKL
- Headset: Razer BlackShark V2
PC Specs
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
Monitor Settings
Game Settings
- DyAc: Off
- Black eQualizer: 17
- Color Vibrance: 10
- Low Blue Light: 0
- Instant Mode: On
Picture
- Picture Mode: FPS 1
- Brightness: 100
- Contrast: 90
- Sharpness: 10
- Gamma: Gamma 4
- Color Temperature: Normal
- AMA: High
Marved and his team, Sentinels, will be in action in the VCT Americas League, although it is unclear if Marved will play in the league as he is the 6th man. The matches begin on April 2 and will see ten franchised teams go against each other to qualify for the Valorant Masters event in Tokyo.