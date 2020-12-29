Misconceptions regarding Valorant’s Agent 14

Valorant’s Agent 14 was first teased a fortnight ago, and since then, more and more details are coming out about the newest character in the shooter.

Valorant Agent 14 is scheduled to arrive early in January 2021, along with Episode 2. However, with constant speculations come misconceptions, and many are floating around the community regarding Agent 14. There are also beta images of specific agents and character models of canceled agents being mistaken for Agent 14.

Leaks and rumors for Valorant Agent 14

Riot Games has already confirmed that Agent 14 will be a duelist. They have also released a few teaser posters with the new character’s silhouette.

A few days ago, the Valorant Brazil Twitter account debuted a video where the developers discussed the game. In that clip, a previously unknown agent image was found. From the spiky electric blue hair, which matches the silhouette, fans deduced that it might be Agent 14.

By digging through different hints and easter eggs in the game and various images released by Creative Director David Nottingham, fans have speculated about Agent 14’s name. They have deduced the name to be Yruei, a sprit from Japanese folklore.

Misconceptions regarding Agent 14

Fans are eagerly waiting and looking for more hints regarding the upcoming Valorant Agent 14. Some clues have left fans misguided and created a miscommunication/misconception.

Some fans have found an image of a female Valorant agent with a skull icon on her head and red hair. They have mistaken this portrait to belong to Agent 14. However, as confirmed by Riot’s Game Director, Joseph Ziegler, on Twitter, this portrait is of an early look of Raze.

Clearing up some further confusion: This hidden lurker that appears at the end of a match scoreboard some times is an old concept for Raze. Her head appears when something broke and the right character portrait doesn't show. Somewhere in our backlog is a fix to make it not this. pic.twitter.com/hotP15nBA7 — Ziegler (@RiotZiegler) May 19, 2020

Fans have also speculated about a character model for Valorant. The high collar jacket and spiked hair somewhat resembles the silhouette. However, Riot’s lead character designer, Ryan “Morello” Scott, confirmed over Twitter that this model belongs to a canceled agent called Shatter.

Super old cancelled characters. I've talked a bunch on my stream about Crusader getting the axe. Y'all reading too much into files - lots of stuff cut from the game over time https://t.co/goz3I3hiwJ — Taco Belle Delphine (@MorelloNMST) July 20, 2020

Even with all the misconceptions, fans are eager to meet Valorant’s Agent 14 in Episode 2, and the date is getting closer by the day.